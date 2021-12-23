As the number of Omicron cases increases, experts consider COVID-19 booster shots “required”

As Omicron variant Increasing number of cases of coronavirus In the United States And around the world, public health professionals, especially Consecutive holiday season..

Booster eligibility depends on when you received the vaccine and which vaccine you received.The person who took one shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine You need to get a booster shot (either J & J or mRNA vaccine) 2 months after vaccination. On the other hand, those who have been vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine should take a booster shot 6 months after the second vaccination.

Dr. Lauren Brock, a primary care physician and researcher at The Feinstein Institute of Medicine, said: “The advantage of getting a booster is the strengthening of immunity, especially against Omicron mutants … which is becoming more and more popular as a major strain.”

Why do you need a booster shot?

Brock said people were the main reason Need a booster shot This is because immunity from vaccines “decreases” over time. (Immune from infection with COVID-19, sometimes called innate immunity, diminishes over time.)

“The first data came out that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 95% effective in preventing COVID infections, which are now down to about 35%,” Brock explained. “Get a booster, Even against Omicron, Vaccine efficacy can be returned up to 75%. Comparing 35% protection to 75% is a great reason to protect yourself and your family. “

Dr. Sten Balmund, Dean of the Graduate School of Public Health Omicron variant The need for Booster shot.. While the third dose and its increase were “good” Immune protection Against Delta variant Vermund, an early strain of the virus, said to Omicron that it “seems to be more important.”

“For exactly the same reasons that people were first vaccinated, they need to get boosters to reduce the serious consequences of the infection. The more new strains are circulating and the higher the immune response, the better. , Higher antibody levels. Enhanced protection from these new strains. ” “For me, it’s not easy. Everyone needs to get a booster.”

Boosters prevent serious consequences

Like the first vaccine, Booster prevents Severe COVID-19 infection, said Balmund.

“There’s a jargon called avidity, which is how good a lock-and-key fit is between vaccine-induced immunity and circulatory variants,” said Balmund. “If the lock and key are really good, then 2 shots seems fine. But if the lock and key don’t fit very well like Omicron, you need a third booster to raise the antibody level enough. To overcome the fact that the fit is not so good. “

“Boosters will help the body initiate a faster and more efficient immune response against intruders, and that’s what we want,” Balmund added.

In that news Cases of coronavirus caused by Omicron variants are milder, Vermund said experts don’t care too much Breakthrough infections Instead, it focuses on preventing serious consequences such as: hospitalization And death.

“We are not so annoyed by infections. There are many viruses that infect us and do less harm,” said Balmund. “What we want to do is avoid the serious consequences of the virus … Ultimately, we aim to reduce the serious consequences of the infection, not the infection itself. Avoid the symptomatic infections. It’s great to do. I’m worried in our lives, but if you’re fully immunized, getting infected isn’t that serious. “

Vermund, while there is still no “strong data” Booster shot When “Long COVID, ”Long term for persistent coronavirus symptoms Forgetfulness And fatigue, it is “very likely” booster When vaccination Reduces the risk of syndrome.

“Vaccines will slow the replication of human viruses, which will prevent the virus from doing its dirty work, reduce viral load, and limit the number of days the virus circulates,” said Balmund. .. “Long COVID is believed to be the result of virus mischief, a virus that affects the immune system and various organ systems of the body. The less virus, the less COVID can be.”

Do your kids qualify for booster shots?

Currently, boosters are only available to people over the age of 16. Brock states: Booster for younger children Is “working”, but now doctors and public health professionals have children First two doses..

Currently, children over the age of 5 are eligible for Pfizer’s double-dose mRNA vaccine.

“For now, I think the biggest challenge for the younger age group is getting the first full vaccine dose,” Brock explained. “People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after the second vaccination, so children are not considered fully vaccinated in terms of preparing for vacation, seeing their families, and returning to school in January. The sooner you get vaccinated, the sooner you will be. Children will have the immunity and protection they need. “

