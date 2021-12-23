How long should I be isolated if I am fully vaccinated but infected with COVID-19?There are some discussions | Chicago News





(CNN) – As highly contagious variants of the Omicron and Delta coronavirus continue to spread throughout the United States, health officials predict that more people will be infected, even those who are fully vaccinated, and will be at home. Warns that it needs to be isolated. They do not spread the virus to others.

Anyone with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a full 10 days according to current guidance. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

However, this holiday season discusses the number of days to quarantine if a COVID-19 test is positive but asymptomatic and completely vaccinated, or even better, if boosted. Is increasing.

This debate arises as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases across the United States. As of Tuesday, an average of 139,764 new cases occur daily across the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This is a 16% increase from a week ago.

Dr. Lina Wen, CNN’s medical analyst and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Tuesday.

“One is for healthcare professionals who test positive. You wouldn’t want those individuals to need to leave the workforce, and then we have a serious shortage. The second reason is that we really want to give people an incentive to find out that they are positive, “says Wen. “What if you don’t want to miss days from work? Maybe you just didn’t test because you don’t want to know you’re positive. So you’ve shortened 10 to 5 days. In that case, even if the proportion of people who may be infected is lost, less days required for quarantine may actually improve compliance. “

Vaccinated people are less likely to spread the coronavirus to others than unvaccinated people. According to the CDC: “Vaccinated people can still get infected, at a much lower rate than unvaccinated people, but they can spread the virus to others.”

The CDC now states on its website that quarantine should begin the first day it notices symptoms. The first day of quarantine is the first full day after the onset of symptoms.

If the COVID-19 test is positive but asymptomatic, the first day of quarantine is the first full day after the positive test. However, “if symptoms appear after a positive test, the 10-day quarantine period must be restarted from the beginning.” Also, the first day is the first full day after the onset of symptoms.

However, reducing the recommended quarantine time for those who are fully vaccinated or even encouraged, especially for healthcare professionals, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergic Infectious Diseases. Is being considered. I told CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday.

“It’s certainly an important consideration and is currently being discussed,” Fauci said.

“For example, if you have a healthcare worker who is infected and has no symptoms at all, you don’t want to keep him away from work for too long,” he said. With this winter’s illness, the hospital is probably running out of beds.

“If you have an infected person, don’t leave it for 7-10 days, but if you have no symptoms, wear an N-95 mask and make sure you have the proper PPE. You can get infected. Get back to work sooner, “Foch said.

Great Britain is one country to have Reduced self-quarantine period.. Starting Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency announced that the self-isolation period for people with COVID-19 will be reduced from 10 days to 7 days if two later laterochromia negative results are obtained at 24-hour intervals. Did. Do not perform the first test by the 6th day.

Many doctors and scientists claim that if someone is completely vaccinated, they can test themselves to determine when they no longer need to be quarantined.

“I think fully vaccinated people should be able to use rapid tests to guide them in terms of length of quarantine,” he said. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, I wrote to CNN by email on Monday.

“I think we need to use rapid tests to shorten the quarantine period. People should be able to end the quarantine when the rapid test is negative because they are no longer infectious,” Adalja wrote. increase. “The quarantine period can also be changed using continuous antigen testing to know one’s condition and allow for safe interactions. Omicron is much more common in infection and exposure. , Making this a more pressing concern. “

Quarantine is when you are infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, you may or may not be infected, and you need to avoid others. According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined unless they have symptoms.

In contrast, quarantine is when someone has a positive COVID-19 test and needs to be quarantined from others until they are asymptomatic but infectious.

Testing for COVID-19 is important because it can be difficult to distinguish the symptoms of COVID-19 from the flu and common colds.

Dr. Christina Johns, Pediatrician, Annapolis, Maryland, I told CNN this month Over the last few weeks, the number of patients who tested positive for influenza and COVID-19 on her pediatric network has increased “slowly but steadily.”

As an emergency physician, PM Pediatrics has more than 70 pediatric clinics nationwide.

She tests the only way to determine if a young person up to the age of 26 has the flu, COVID-19, or a common cold if he comes to the office with symptoms such as coughing, fever, and runny nose. I said that. ..

“I think that’s an important point that must be done, especially now that we’re still in the middle of this pandemic,” Johns said.

“It’s hard to tell the difference without testing. There are several trends. Usually, with influenza, the clinical feature is high fever, less common with the common cold, and with the feature of COVID-19 infection. Not always, “says Johns. “But it’s not 100%, and all three have enough overlap, so in practice, the only way to tell the difference is to do a test.”

