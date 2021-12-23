Oh, deer: coronavirus running back wild in oh

About one-third of the white-tailed deer tested in northeastern Ohio earlier this year had the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a newly published study.

Of the 360 ​​animals killed and collected by researchers from January to March, 129 were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on a PCR test, Andrew Bowman, Department of Veterinary Medicine, Columbus, Ohio State University. , MS, DVM, PhD, and colleagues reported. ..

Viral gene sequencing showed that isolates from these animals were closely associated with the SARS-CoV-2 mutants circulating among humans at the time. Nature..

This report follows a similar previous survey conducted in Iowa, bioRxiv Preprint server last month. In that paper, researchers at Pennsylvania State University found that 33% of the deer collected from April to December 2020 were virus-positive, and the percentage of deer harvested from November 23 to January 2020 was. We found that it had risen to an astonishing 83%. October 10, 2021.

It is unclear how the virus leapt from humans to deer, but it seems inevitable that hunters and others will eventually get the virus back from them.

In their paper, Bowman et al. Admitted that the route of transmission from humans to deer remains speculative. They suggested that deer could be infected by browsing people’s trash and drinking contaminated water (infected people shed live viruses in their faeces. increase).

Almost all human cases result from long-term close contact with infected people, but not necessarily in deer that appear to be very sensitive to SARS-CoV-2 infection, Bowman said. Said Today’s MedPage..

“Because humans and deer view and consume completely differently, there may be routes for introducing the virus to deer that are less important to humans,” he said in an email. “We must consider all possibilities and do not assume that human-to-deer transmission is the same as human-to-human transmission.”

Vivek Kapur, BVSc, and PhD, senior authors of the Pennsylvania State University Preprint, agreed. He pointed out that people are constantly leaving half-eaten food where deer can eat them. He also said there could be “bridging hosts” such as rodents and stray cats that carry the virus from humans to deer (and potentially return again). Today’s MedPage..

“Conclusion-I don’t know [the exact transmission route]But there are many ways to pick up the virus even if the deer isn’t in the same place (room / place) at the same time as the infectious human, “Kapoor said.

However, Dr. Benjamin ten Oever, a virologist at New York University, did not consider any of these scenarios to be completely convincing.

Browsing garbage is probably “most likely”, he said. Today’s MedPageHowever, mainly because he excluded other pathways such as insect vectors and flügge droplets.

“Our study found that when bedding was removed from an infected hamster’s cage and added to a naive animal’s cage, it was always infected. This also applies to water canisters,” the study said. Said in an email.

However, the deer “can fill the trash can with dirty cleanex and contaminated straw and dishes … the virus does not last long on these surfaces (within hours under ideal conditions).” He said. “It’s unlikely, but I think it’s possible.”

The opposite, deer-to-human transmission, has not been reported in real life, but it is easy to imagine how it could happen.

For deer killed by hunters, butchers (which may not be done properly or in good hygiene) are an obvious way to expose humans to infected tissue. Deer killed on the road can be manually carried away by being exposed to raw tissue. And if there is a bridging host, it can be a two-way path.

In addition, widespread infection of deer herds could make these animals not only a reservoir for SARS-CoV-2 in North America, but also an incubator for new subspecies.

“Many mutations were observed in white-tailed deer, which are very infrequent in humans, including mutations in the receptor-binding motif,” Bowman’s group wrote. Nature.. “Such mutations can be amplified in new reservoir hosts with high infection rates and various evolutionary constraints.”

Importantly, the group found that urban deer were more likely to be infected than deer caught in rural areas. They cited the “urgent need for increased surveillance” of deer and other wildlife that may be hosting SARS-CoV-2.

