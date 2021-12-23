The federal ambulance team will arrive in Maine on Tuesday in preparation for the post-holiday surge.

The federal ambulance team will arrive in Maine on Tuesday to assist the hospital in preparing for an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in need of care after vacation.

Meanwhile, Maine health officials reported 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, the worst surge the state has ever seen during a pandemic. ..

A total of 16 emergency medical technicians and emergency medical personnel will be dispatched from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to teams of 2 to 8 hospitals throughout the state. The ambulance crew arrived on Tuesday and will be here until January 26, according to a Maine Department of Health and Human Services spokesman.

FEMA contract workers help transfer patients from hospitals to other facilities, keeping them as close to home as possible and freeing up the coveted space for new patients. Hospital officials say they are having a hard time moving patients to other facilities such as nursing homes as soon as possible.Even before the surge in cases and hospitalizations stressed the state’s health system this fall, Maine’s emergency health services Chronic staff shortage It’s exacerbated by a pandemic.

Maine Health, the state’s largest healthcare system, will accept four ambulance teams located at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, and Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. .. The team is a FEMA contractor waiting to move to an area that needs assistance in the event of a disaster or other emergency.

Dr. Andy Mueller, CEO of Main Health, said:

The hospital, which has been very nervous in recent weeks due to the surge in unvaccinated patients, has been activated by Governor Mills to work in a non-clinical role to free medical staff of the Maine Army National Guard. We have already received some help from the members.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration sent a 15-member medical surge team to Portland’s main medical center to establish a non-COVID acute care unit and expand its ability to treat viral patients. Doctors, nurses, emergency medical personnel, safety, etc. have just completed a two-week mission as part of the National Disaster Medicine System.

In a statement, Jeff Sanders, president of the Maine Medical Center, said, “This team of dedicated medical professionals has helped improve the capacity of inpatients during very difficult times for the care team. I want to thank you. “

In the new cases on Friday, the 7-day average was 909, an increase from last month’s average of 694 cases, but a slight decrease from an average of 1,048 cases a week ago. The state’s positive rate has dropped slightly to just under 10% in the last seven days.

Overall, Maine has recorded 140,536 confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases and 1,472 deaths since the pandemic began, according to data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although 1,000 COVID-related deaths occurred in Maine only three months ago, the state is now rapidly approaching 1,500.

Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC director in Maine, said Wednesday that the biggest increase in deaths was for unvaccinated young individuals, people in their 40s and 50s. Despite the recent high deaths, Maine has only tracked Hawaii and Vermont since the beginning of the pandemic, with the lowest COVID-19 deaths per capita than any other state. ..

Hospitalizations far exceeded the previous wave of pandemics in Maine, but fell again in Maine for the second straight day.

As of Thursday, there were 355 COVID-19 patients in the Maine hospital, 120 of whom were critical care patients and 68 were on ventilator. Two days ago, there were 387 people in the hospital. Despite a slight decrease, there are at least 350 inpatients with COVID-19 for 18 consecutive days and at least 100 paramedics for 22 consecutive days. On Wednesday, eight children were among the hospitalized children.

The current surge of new cases in Maine is caused by the delta variant, Health officials expect Omicron variants to prevail soon.. The US CDC estimates that three of the four new cases are omicrons. It is even more infectious than Delta, but has proven to be probably milder. Hospitalization and death can remain high just because so many people may be infected, even if Omicron leads to milder symptoms for most people who contract it. There is a possibility.

Shah and Ryan Tuhee, who lead the Jackson Laboratory research team, say that while most genomic sequencing is done to detect mutants, it’s only a matter of time before Omicron replaces Delta here. rice field.

Throughout the United States, the number of cases increased by 74% last month, with an average daily number of 92,438 cases, the highest since early September at 161,261 cases. The incidence over the last 7 days is 340 per 100,000. Maine ranks 10th in the period with 486 cases per 100,000, but all states in the northeast and Rust Belt have been hit hard.

The number of COVID-19 patients in US hospitals has also risen to its highest level in more than two months, and hospitalizations often lag behind the surge in case numbers, so this increase is expected to continue.

Shah urged residents of Maine to be “wise about Omicron” and to continue to take safety precautions when gathering. The Maine Medical Association, which represents state physicians, also requested that Maine wear masks at public and private indoor meetings if possible, and be vaccinated or boosted if not yet done. rice field.

Demand for vaccination has been strong in recent weeks. The state has given an average of more than 9,000 doses per day over the past seven days, with approximately 75% of those shots being boosters.

Overall, Maine received a final dose of 953,132 vaccines, equivalent to 70.9 percent of all residents, and 440,739 boosters, accounting for 32.8 percent. Even at that high rate, there are many parts of the state where the rate is much lower. For example, the Franklin, Piscataquis, and Somerset counties have not yet reached 60% of full vaccinations, while the other five counties are still below 65%. There are still more than 325,000 unvaccinated residents over the age of 5 who are eligible for the vaccine.

