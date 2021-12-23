FDA approves new drug in the fight against AIDSExBulletin





The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable drug for HIV prophylaxis.Health advocates say they could be a game changer to protect people from AIDS





Martinez, Host: The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug in the fight against AIDS. This is the first injection for HIV prophylaxis. Jason Bobien, a global health correspondent at NPR, reports that the drug is highly effective in stopping the HIV epidemic and is welcomed as a powerful new tool. JASON BEAUBIEN, Byline: Recently, HIV / AIDS has been pushed out of the headline. And while the annual number of new HIV infections has declined in recent years, the disease remains a serious health problem at home and abroad. Tens of thousands of new cases are detected each year in the United States. And it remains the leading cause of death in parts of southern Africa. KENNETH MAYER: This new drug, Cabotegravir, is a game changer. BEAUBIEN: It’s Kenneth Mayer, Director of Medical Research at Fenway Health in Boston. This is one of the places where injectable cabotegravir was tested in clinical trials. Meyer: This is an injection that people take every 8 weeks and can protect against HIV. Beauvien: Cabotegravir is the first injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis for HIV and is also known as PrEP. Previously, PrEP was only available in oral form, where tablets had to be taken daily. Clinical trials have shown that cabotegravir is 69% more effective than oral PrEP in preventing HIV in men who have sex with men. And it was 90% more effective than traditional PrEP among heterosexual females. Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration is the world’s first cabotegravir. However, it is under consideration in several other countries. Mayer of Fenway Health says that cabotegravir has proven to be incredibly effective for people who appear every two months during Shot’s clinical trials. MAYER: It was very protected with over 99% protection. Some people didn’t like the injection and stopped it after a while. So it’s not a panacea for everyone. Viewbien: As the total number of people living with HIV is declining in the United States, infections are now common among people who are marginalized and difficult to reach. For some reason, other preventative measures are clearly not working. And Mayer says the more tools available to stop new HIV infections, the better. Also, bimonthly cabotegravir injections appear to be a game changer, but other preventatives are under development that may only need to be taken once every 6 months. Jason Beaubien, NPR News. (Sound bite of “Lowdown” on the album leaf) Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website Terms of service When authority page of www.npr.org For more information. NPR transcript Verb8tm, Inc., An NPR contractor, created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.

