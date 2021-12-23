Ottawa needs to be prepared for hospitalization associated with Omicron variants, says Dr. Etches.





Hospitalizations are still low, as Ottawa Public Health records daily COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, with only seven hospitals in the Ottawa region suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses on Thursday. .. However, medical officer Dr. Vera Etches states that hospitals must prepare for the expected surge in patients as Omicron cases spread, especially among unvaccinated individuals. “The number of people who are sick with Omicron is already much higher than in Delta, and it is increasing every three days, so it is increasing. Even a small percentage of people who are sick are in the system. It could be too much for you, “Etches said in an interview with CTV Morning Live. “We’re still learning, right? I don’t know if there will be more hospitalizations following all of this Omicron. We know from the UK that it’s not zero, the hospitalizations that are coming I have.” last week, Ontario COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board Intensive care units could reach “unsustainable levels” in early January throughout Ontario, if there were no new restrictions on the rally. In an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday morning, host Leslie Roberts said some people think the new restrictions are an “extreme measure” because there is currently no one in the ICU. “That’s where we go. This is difficult because it’s hard to see the majority we’re hearing from the science table, I think we might come.” Dr. Etches says he is “most worried” that the unvaccinated population is infected with the Omicron COVID-19 mutant of concern, especially the elderly. “Children are not very vaccinated, but the illness is mild. It may be time to consider staying at home and paying attention, especially if you are over 50 or 65 years old and not vaccinated. Hmm. Don’t come in contact with Omicron. “ “Of course, for others, if you already have two doses of the vaccine and the variant’s vaccine efficacy is low, you keep looking for booster doses because you frequently make appointments to add capacity to your system. please.” Two new UK studies suggest The Omicron variety may be milder than the Delta variety.This week’s medical expert also said South Africa’s noticeable dip A recent new case of COVID-19 may indicate that the surge due to Omicron has passed its peak. “Because of the fast spread, we can expect this to be a faster wave than the other waves. Hopefully we will stop finding infected people and the waves will fall,” Etches said. “The UK is currently the best comparison to monitor what’s happening in the UK. In the UK, the percentage of people with this variant is low, but they are still hospitalized.” With a file from the Associated Press

