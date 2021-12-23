Map of holiday gatherings for San Diego residents





(NEXSTAR) – COVID-19 cases continue to grow as many Americans prepare to get together with friends and family for their vacation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Reports and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, primarily due to Omicron variants. Over 70% of new cases in the U.S... With the increasing number of COVIDs, you may be wondering – how safe is your holiday gathering? Do you hit the road?Best and worst times for Christmas and New Year trips

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool According to the Georgia Institute of Technology, it provides insight into the risks of gathering with groups during this holiday season. An interactive map is an event of various sizes that can be adjusted with a slider to assess the risk of having one or more individuals with a COVID. Using COVID, population, and vaccination data, the map shows COVID risk by county. San Diego County comes in at 39%. Similar to Los Angeles, it is the highest risk assessment in the state at 36%, 21% higher than Orange County and much lower than 67% in Imperial County. The CDC report High levels of COVID-19 community infections occur in all states except Montana and South Carolina. Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Health Infectious Disease Specialist, said Nexstar’s WFRV People are expected to get together on holidays, but certain precautions need to be taken. This includes avoiding large gatherings (and wearing masks if unavoidable) and asking yourself questions before gathering with family and friends. Petco Park transforms into a house soccer field for the first time

“Is this a group of people I know something about their immune and vaccination status? Is it a situation where people can free up space? Is the air flow good?” For a 15-person gathering, at least one person is most likely to be infected with COVID-19 in the Midwest and New England states (25-50%). In some counties, such as Tompkins, NY and Pike, Illinois, the risk level is above 65%. Below is a continental United States risk assessment map for 15 rallies as of Tuesday, December 21st. Screenshot of the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool on December 21, 2021. (Georgia Institute of Technology)

For a 20-person gathering, risk levels increase not only in the Midwest and New England, but also in western states such as Arizona and New Mexico. 4 counties – Tompkins; Pike; De Baca, New Mexico; Kent, Texas – Risk levels are over 75%. Screenshot of the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool on December 21, 2021. (Georgia Institute of Technology) If you attend a gathering of 50 people, at least one person in many counties is significantly more likely to be infected with COVID-19. On the interactive map, many counties turn red. That is, the risk level is above 75%. With 100 gatherings, some states turn completely red. Even with an event of only 10 people, the smallest group size measured by the tool, every state has at least one county with a risk level of 1% to 25%. In the update on Monday, Reported by CDC In the United States, more than 929,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. This is only a few days after the country’s total number of cases exceeded 50 million and the number of COVID-related deaths exceeded 800,000 since the pandemic began.



