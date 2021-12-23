Daily COVID cases in LA County have surged in excess of 8,600 amid the surge in Omicron.

Los Angeles County More than 8,600 new COVID-19 infections were reported on Thursday, more than 2,000 more than a staggering number Reported on Wednesday Because Omicron variants continue to spread throughout the county.

The 8,633 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday increased by 33% from 6,509 on Wednesday. The number on Wednesday was more than double the total on Tuesday when 3,052 cases were reported.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that this dramatic increase in infectious diseases could reach the highest level of pandemic with more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of the year. I warned that there was.

The county on Thursday also reported 24 additional deaths from the virus.

Thursday’s numbers bring the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,585,313 and the total number of deaths to 27,512.

According to the county, as of Thursday, the average daily rate of virus-positive people had risen to 6.6%, more than triple that of a week ago.

There are 770 people currently hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.

Feller said the majority of people hospitalized for the virus have not been vaccinated, and the number of hospitalizations for vaccinated residents has remained low since shots became available. Insisted. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics.

According to Feller, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die.

The proliferation of COVID infections is primarily due to the rapid spread of Omicron variants that were first discovered in South Africa and rapidly migrated around the world, including all 50 states in the United States. Health officials say there is no evidence that Omicron can cause more serious illnesses, but it can easily spread from person to person, including those who have been vaccinated.

According to Feller, the benefit of vaccination is to prevent COVID infections from causing serious illness or death.

As of Sunday, 78% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the 10.3 million inhabitants of the county as a whole, 74% have been vaccinated at least once and 66% have been fully vaccinated.

Black residents maintain the lowest overall vaccination rate of only 56% with at least one vaccination. The percentage of Latino residents is 62%, while that of whites is 75% and that of Asians is 84%.

According to Feller, the county is not immediately considering returning to the blockade or strict restrictions on other public activities, but will depend on the actions taken by the population to slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m always transparent and honest, and for variants like Omicron and other variants that may occur in the future, I have to put all the options on the table,” she said. “All the tools we have must be available to protect people’s lives and livelihoods and … to avoid overwhelming the hospital system.

“… If we can all do this, we all promise to celebrate as safely as possible, which means we may change some of our plans. No, OK, “she said.

The CNS contributed to this report.