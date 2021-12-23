Injections to prevent the spread of HIV have been approved by the FDAExBulletin





ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare The long-awaited development to stop the spread of HIV and AIDS approved This week, by the US Food and Drug Administration, scientists call it a game changer. Called Appletude, also known as cabotegravir, this drug is an injection that has proven to be very effective in reducing the risk of sexually acquired HIV. Prior to FDA approval on Monday, a more common method for pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, was to use daily tablets. Currently, it only needs to be injected once every eight weeks, which can reduce the social stigma of HIV and prevent its spread. “This new drug, cabotegravir, is a game changer,” said Kenneth Mayer, director of medical research at Fenway Health in Boston, one of the sites tested in clinical trials. NPR.. FDA officials say injections are a more viable option for groups who have had more difficulty taking tablets daily. Problems such as poverty, depression, other medical disorders, and sometimes just forgetting can make it difficult to take medication on a daily basis. “This injection is given every two months and is important for combating the HIV epidemic in the United States. This is a major challenge or realistic for high-risk individuals and daily medication compliance. It also includes helping certain groups that are not an option, “says Dr. Debra. Birnkrant, Director of the FDA’s Antivirals Division, Said In the statement. Taking PrEP as an oral drug is, in fact, very effective in recent years. According to the FDA, in 2020, about 25% of people who were recommended for PrEP were finally prescribed, compared to only 3% in 2015. But making injections such a game changer is not only easier to adhere to, but also more effective. Clinical trials have shown that Apretide taken by cisgender men and transgender women who have sex with men has a 69% lower risk of being infected with HIV. For cisgender women, the risk was 90% lower. Meyer, however, points out that during the trial, there were some individuals who did not like the experience. injection And since they stopped treating them, the new drug may not be the complete solution for everyone. But that is an important step in controlling the spread of HIV not only in the United States but also in Africa. One million One in 1.7 million people infected with HIV in 2019 is alive. Cabotegravir studies in sub-Saharan Africa conducted prior to the pandemic were considered effective enough for researchers to complete the study. Just a while ago More than expected. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been working on HIV / AIDS for decades, called it a “major breakthrough.” “One of the obstacles in our prevention [efforts against HIV] There is a disagreement or lack of effectiveness among those who are most in need of pre-exposure prevention, “Fouch said. “That is, young women, especially those in southern Africa.” Currently with FDA approval in the United States Pave the way For use in low-income countries.

