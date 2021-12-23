LDH estimates that the proportion of Omicron cases in Louisiana is over 84%.





The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates that the proportion of Omicron cases in Louisiana is 84.6% in the week ending December 18, 2021. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The (CDC) estimates that HHS Region 6 (including Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas) has an Omicron percentage of 92.1%. In addition, the CDC estimates that Omicron accounts for 73.2% of all cases nationwide. Limited Louisiana sequence data is available for the latest reporting period. According to LDH, the estimated ratio is tentative. LDH now reports the proportion of Omicron variants rather than the number of cases. Omicron’s case-based surveillance is no longer sustainable because the number of cases has been identified. In addition, providing the number of cases that may have been identified provides an inaccurate representation of the amount of omicron circulating in our state. The reason for that is: Possible cases can only be identified by one specific PCR assay that detects the dropout of the S gene. Not all PCR samples are submitted for sequencing. 3) Many people are tested by rapid antigen or molecular testing, but these cannot be sequenced. Updated LDH guidance Given the rapidly prevailing variant of Omicron, Governor John Bel Edwards Louisiana Public Health Emergency Order Most state buildings require masks to be worn indoors by all state employees, contractors, and visitors.In addition, LDH was issued Revised recommendations and guidance for the Luigians During the holiday season, especially when traveling. This includes indoor masking, which is repeatedly tested around non-family members before travel, before meetings, and on return from travel, regardless of vaccination, booster vaccination, or vaccination status. It will be. According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die from COVID and 8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated. In addition, people with COVID symptoms need to be tested and stay in quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease to others. Patients with COVID-19 have various symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle and body pain, headache, loss of new taste and smell, sore throat, congestion, and runny nose. It has come out. , Nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are widely available in over 1,000 locations in all 64 parishes of Louisiana, including pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics, and clinics. For a list of locations near you, visit the following website: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine [r20.rs6.net] Alternatively, text the zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish. If you have questions, would like to talk to a medical professional, or need help with your appointment schedule, call 211 or the Louisiana Vaccine Hotline 1-855-453-0774. To be on the safe side, all community-based sites operated by the Louisiana Guard will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. ————————————————– ————————————————– ———-

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Click to access the newsroom or report a typo / correction here.. Apply A newsletter emailed to your inbox. Choose from the following options: Latest News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers Follow us on Twitter Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Subscribe to YouTube channel

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/coronavirus/ldh-estimates-proportion-of-omicron-cases-is-more-than-84-in-louisiana The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos