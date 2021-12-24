Health
Reduced booster shot interval to 4 months
Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said four weeks have passed since authorities learned about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“About [protection from] The serious illness from the first two doses of the vaccine diminishes over time, thus resulting in time-based changes in booster immunity, “says Professor Kelly.
The Chief Medical Officer said boosters could help delay the transmission of the virus.
“Unfortunately, we know that two doses do not change the ability to infect,” he said.
Professor Kelly said more information was revealed in the last two days about both the protection provided by boosters and the weakening of protection from the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said the decision to stagger the interval changes was based on medical advice and the need to prioritize the highest risk Australians.
He also relied on logistics because “it was impossible to suddenly give these large doses of booster immunity” due to the fatigue of health care workers.
Expert Immunity Advisory Group, In the statement Regarding shorter booster intervals, early data suggested that the risk of hospitalization for the Omicron type was lower than that for the Delta type, but “this difference offsets the impact of the high number of cases on the medical system. Not enough. “
The statement states that booster shots alone are not sufficient to avoid Omicron’s surge, but maximizing booster coverage in combination with enhanced public health and social measures is “case count, hospitalization and death. It could prevent a significant surge. “
Chief Medical Officer and Hunt urged all Australians eligible for the booster effect to receive the booster effect as soon as possible.
Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert at the University of Queensland, said the move to move the vaccine forward is “welcome news” and, along with wearing a mask, will be a very effective intervention in the fight against Omicron. I said I would...
Associate Professor Griffin said that increasing daily records means that boosters need to be advanced, and trading off extra time to carry out further research and collect more data. Said it was justified.
Prof. Allen Chen, Retired Co-Chair of ATAGI Written in Age When Sydney Morning Herald Last week there was a risk of moving boosters forward, It involves interfering with later mutant vaccines.
When Omicron’s outlook first spread throughout Australia a few weeks ago, Professor Griffin said, “It was correct to say that we should be considered more and probably postponed.” Said.
“But personally, I think it makes sense to intervene because things are becoming so common and skyrocketing every day …. it makes sense to be able to do it. There is a lot of data on these vaccines to address the safety aspect. “
Adrian Esterman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of South Australia, said the accelerated timetable is particularly beneficial to people immunized with AstraZeneca, who provide little protection against infection against Omicron.
“It’s a very wise move,” said Professor Esterman.
“There may have been thousands of people infected with AstraZeneca’s jabs, and it’s not necessary.”
Professor Estherman said booster shots risk losing some effectiveness if the time frame is shortened again.
“If you make it too short, your immunity won’t improve that much, so 4 months is much better than 5 months, and 3 months is probably acceptable,” he said.
