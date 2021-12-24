Health
T cells: COVID-19 Road fork?
As new variants are rampant around the world, T cells give hope to the fight against COVID-19.
Vaccination is one of the best defenses we have in the fight against COVID-19, but the effectiveness of current vaccines against emerging strains is Going Concern Assumption..
Current vaccines work primarily by stimulating the production of neutralizing antibodies by B cells against the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer.The nature of this humoral response is as follows: Vaccine-induced immunity to COVID-19 tends to decline over time..
Recent UK based Preprint survey, Pfizer’s effectiveness against delta variants decreased to 90% after 30 days, 85% after 60 days, and 78% after 90 days. The efficacy of AstraZeneca began at 69% 2 weeks after the second dose and decreased to 61% 90 days later.
Another problem is that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can mutate rapidly, and new strains often pick up peaplomer mutations.
Omicron, the latest mutant strain of concern, has already been proven to be capable. Avoid neutralizing antibodies..Based in Australia Preprint survey, Researchers have observed a 17- to 22-fold reduction in in vitro antibody neutralizing titers against Omicron.
Currently, new research is focusing on T cells.
To answer how important T cells are in the fight against COVID-19 Researcher at Peking University, China A mathematical model was used to analyze clinical data from hundreds of patients infected with COVID-19.
Team simulations show that T cell deficiency causes more severe inflammation and conclude that T cells are likely to play an important role in COVID-19 virus elimination and disease control. increase.
South African researchers I saw it recently With Pfizer’s ability to stimulate T cells against Omicron. Samples taken from double-vaccinated participants found that T cell responses were 70-80% effective, despite the ability of Omicron to evade other defenses.
In the world, U.S. researchers It may be possible to investigate the response of T cells to COVID-19 in more detail and pave the way for new T cell-based vaccines. They found that certain T cells could target certain coronavirus proteins that are highly conserved for their important role in the viral life cycle.
Vaccines that utilize this are potentially Induce long-term immunity Against COVID-19, and the wider range of coronaviruses.
The future remains uncertain, but it’s clear that this new study will provide a faint light of hope as Australians turn to what appears to be an omicron surge during the holidays.
