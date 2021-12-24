Health
Australian state revives Covid-19 curb as Omicron cases surge
Australia has set new records for daily infections, supported by highly infectious variants of Omicron, so indoor mandatory masks, capacity limits, and QR codes to cover most of the population on Thursday. Reintroduced Covid-19 curbs such as check-in.
The change of 17 million people two days before Christmas is almost two years after the stop-start blockade, with new variants rampant throughout the community, despite two vaccination rates of over 90 per person. It shows a reversal of the country’s plan for a permanent resumption of. Cent.
Hospitalizations and deaths are still low, but the outburst of infectious diseases puts the risk of temporary dismissal for health care workers with a positive test, officials said.
More than 8,200 new cases have been recorded in this country. This is the largest increase per day to date, from 5,600 records a day before the pandemic began. Mainly New South Wales (NSW) And Victoria.
New South Wales, home to Sydney, which accounts for one-third of Australia’s 25 million population, said it again mandated wearing masks indoors in public places, and the venue restricted visitors. , I was told to resume customer check-in via QR code.
“Today’s changes are modest and cautious, and we will take a precautionary approach to advancing this vacation to the end of January,” New South Wales Prime Minister Dominique Perottett told reporters.
Until Thursday, Perottet urged states to adhere to a plan agreed between state and federal leaders to lift restrictions once vaccination rates exceed certain levels.
Perottet categorically refused to reintroduce the mandatory indoor mask wear. This is a move sought by national doctors and healthcare professionals, and states that it is now time to live with Covid-19.
Victoria, which has about the same population, has also reintroduced Maskman Date because of the need to reduce stress on the healthcare system.
Western Australia has very few cases and is virtually isolated from the rest of the country, closing nightclubs and large public events after French backpackers test positive, in the city of Perth. Ordered a ban on dancing and wearing forced masks. Suspected delta variant. Authorities said the man was attending many clubs and other public indoor locations.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed not to return to the blockade, saying that Australians now have to take responsibility for managing their health.
In another message change on Thursday, Perottet urged people not to go to the Covid test if they were notified that they might have contact with an infected person but had no symptoms.
“This puts a lot of pressure on the system,” Perottet said in a report of hours of waiting at the test center, accusing people planning to travel on the interstate highway before Christmas. .. But you need to see who needs to be tested, please test in a timely manner. “
In most states, even if Morrison urges you to relax your test requirements, your test results must be negative 72 hours before departure for travelers to be admitted.
Despite the surge in cases, hospitalizations are much lower than during the delta wave, with approximately 800 out of approximately 44,000 active cases hospitalized.
However, only 37 of them were cases of Omicron, the Department of Health said in an email reply. Only one patient is in the intensive care unit and no deaths from the Omicron mutant have been reported.
Even in the Omicron wave, Australia’s 273,000 infections and 2,173 deaths are far less than in many countries.
