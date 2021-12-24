Oregon reports an additional 8 COVID-19 deaths and 1,350 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) —There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 5,598, the Oregon Health Department reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,350 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 410,565.

Oregon is moving towards its goal of increasing 1 million by February

Last week, Governor Kate Brown vaccinated an additional 1 million Oregons with a booster COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January as the state prepares to face the expected surge in cases from Omicron variants. Announced the goal to do.

When the challenge began on December 17, 949,749 people were boosted. Since December 17, 118,397 Oregons have received boosters. As of Thursday, Oregon needs 881,603 people to reach its goal and get boosters to make our state safer from Omicron varieties. Find a booster here..

OHA Releases Breakthrough Report on New COVID-19 Vaccine

The latest OHA update on breakthrough cases of COVID-19, published Thursday, reported 5,388 cases of COVID-19 during the week December 12-18, of which 3,806, or 70.3%. Was unvaccinated, and 1,582 or 29.4% were breakthrough cases of vaccine.

The average age of breakthrough cases during that period was 40 years. Sixteen groundbreaking cases involved long-term care resident, elderly living communities, or other collective care facilities. There were 73 cases of people aged 12 to 17 years.

To date, there have been 50,882 breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 47 years. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are much more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. Reportedly, the proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is now four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.4% of breakthrough vaccine cases have been hospitalized and 1.3% have died. The average age of death for vaccinated people was 81 years.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective tool for reducing the spread of COVID-19,” OHA said. “Oregon citizens are encouraged to be vaccinated and can be boosted if eligible.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 339, three less than Wednesday. There are 98 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 11 more than Wednesday.

There are 67 adult ICU beds (10% availability) out of a total of 678 and 306 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,133.

December 23, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 67 67(Ten%) 29 (8%) 4 (5%) 12 (13%) 7 (12%) 1 (10%) 5 (12%) 9 (35%) Adult non-ICU beds are available 306(7%) 49 (2%) 25 (4%) 70 (12%) 32 (7%) 18 (37%) 48 (12%) 64 (54%)

The regions throughout the state are:

Region 1: Krakkamas, Kratsop, Colombia, Multnomah, Tillamook, Washington

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Lynn, Marion Pork, Yamhill

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Shaman, Wasco

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Wheeler

Region 9: Baker, Marur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Warowa

St. Charles Bend reported 22 COVID-19 patients early Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU, both on mechanical ventilation. The hospital reported that neither of the ICU patients was completely vaccinated, but none of the 22 patients were completely vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 30,693 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Wednesday. Of the total, 2,008 were the first dose, 1,427 was the second dose, and 10,850 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 15,810, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 19,391 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving Pfizer Community 3,755,037, Pediatric Pfizer 156,124, Modana 2,466,715, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine 254,225.

As of Thursday, 3,032,937 people received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 2,755,967 completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed putative COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (24), Multnomah (114), Multnomah (9), Colombia (19), Couse (19). 17), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deshutes (106), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (104), Jefferson (5), Josephine (35), Klamath (10), Lake (1), Lane (76), Lincoln (2), Lynn (43), Marul (7), Marion (109), Morrow (7), Multnomah (345), Pork (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (25), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (3), Washington (164), Yamhill (34).

The 5,591th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 95-year-old man from Union County who died on October 15, tested positive on October 10. The place of death has been confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,592th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 82-year-old woman from Polk County who died at home on April 6 after being tested positive on January 23. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,593rd COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 85-year-old man from Josephine County who died on December 22 at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 5,594th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 93-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died at home on April 16. The death certificate states that COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of death or a significant condition that contributes to death. She had a fundamental condition.

The 5,595th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 90-year-old man from Benton County who was positive on 10 December and died on 21 December at the Good Samaritan Community Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,596th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was an 80-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on December 2 and died at home on December 17. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,597th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a positive 80-year-old man from Washington County who died at home on December 11. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 5,598th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 61-year-old woman from Union County who was positive on 17 December and died at Granderondo Hospital on 21 December. She had a fundamental condition.

