Quebec City health officials are calling on the public to reduce their contacts now to protect the hospital.

While the state allows the largest rally 10 people until Sunday, Public health officials in the Quebec City area are calling on residents to think twice before sending Christmas dinner invitations.

“Permitting doesn’t necessarily mean it’s desirable,” Dr. Andre Dontiny, director of public health in the Capitale-Nationale region, said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Record numbers of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in the Quebec City area and the Chodiere Appalache area to the south, with 671 and 566 new cases reported, respectively.

Hospitalizations in both areas are also increasing. In Quebec City, 16 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. This is three times the number of inpatients at the beginning of the week.

According to health officials, the majority of these patients are over 60 years old and have not been vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Chaudière-Appalaches has doubled from last week to a total of 15.

“It’s always hard to know how this will evolve, but obviously the reason we’re here today is that if you’re not careful, the rise can be devastating and can have a significant impact on your healthcare system. I’m afraid, “Don Tiny said.

Health officials in Quebec City and the surrounding area say that Omicron variants could lead to significant reductions in hospital services for the New Year if residents are not careful in the coming days. (Alexandre Duval / Radio-Canada)

Chaudière-Appalaches is one of the areas most affected by the pandemic, with a positive rate of 15% and 696 cases of activity per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The epidemiological situation is significant,” said Dr. Liliana Romero, director of public health in the region, adding that the situation is particularly severe at the Setford mine and Saint Georges.

“For now, reducing the number of contacts and vaccination is fundamental. You need to do this now, not in January.”

According to Romero, the low vaccination coverage in the region and reliance on workplaces such as factories and farms where work from home is not permitted is the main reason for the high number of cases.

Health system is hitting a wall, ICU doctors warn

Dr. Stéphane Bergeron, Director of Professional Services and Medical Care at CHU de Québec-Université Laval, said the medical system in the region is currently being attacked in two ways.

Not only is the number of patients in need of care soaring, but the new variants are so contagious that they are already burdening the dire staffing situation.

“In the current situation, it is undeniable that hospital services and activities will decline on both the north and south coasts. The level of reduction in these services will depend on the response to COVID today and tomorrow.” rice field.

Currently, 684 health care workers in Quebec City and 277 health care workers in Chaudière-Appalaches are infected with COVID-19 because they test positive for the virus or are isolated.

“As a medical professional at the forefront of intensive care for the past 21 months, I’ve never felt that the system was so vulnerable in the face of upcoming demand,” said a pulmonologist and head of the ICU. One Dr. Mathieu Simon said. Menstitut Quebec University of Cardiology and Respiratory Medicine.

“Combining an increase in population with a decrease in available health care workers, we are walking directly to the wall.”

Significant test delay

Quebec City’s COVID-19 testing site will be overwhelmed this week as the number of cases in the region reached a record high on Thursday. (Hadi Hassin / Radio-Canada)

All appointments for COVID-19 testing in the Quebec City area over the next few days have been booked.

Local health authorities are urging anyone with symptoms to be patient at home, as rapid test kits can be difficult to obtain.

“Responsible. If you get sick enough to think you should have a screening test, don’t go out. That’s it. If you don’t have a pharmacy-available test or kit, or a pharmacy-available kit, ,, behave as if you were positive, “Simon said.

In a statement, health officials said they were also addressing technical issues that prevented them from opening more days later in the week.

In the meantime, health officials will discuss with people who are currently making appointments to confirm that they have symptoms before being tested.

There is no need to declare a state of emergency, the mayor says

At a press conference earlier that day, Mayor Bruno Marchand of Quebec City would uphold his comments earlier this week and maintaining the city would not declare a state of emergency. As Montreal did..

“We are not exactly the same [situation] Like Montreal, “Merchand reiterated. “Currently, there are plenty of tools available to manage this crisis, take appropriate action, and get out of this crisis.”