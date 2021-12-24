Doctors want vaccines to keep hospitalizations low, despite the current surge in COVID cases





When Americans return from their vacation trips, hospitals throughout Florida COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Patients, especially as infectious Omicron variants pass through the population.However, hospitalizations remained low for several days before Christmas, and doctors said vaccination They are doing their job to prevent serious illness. The demand for testing remains high. Hillsborough County health officials said it was a sign of what was happening in the community. Ryan Pedigo, Head of Public Health Preparation and Response at the Florida Department of Health (Hillsborough County), said: “Hillsborough occurred at a rate of just over 90 out of 100,000. This is the rate we see. That is, there are significant infections in Hillsborough County.” In the early days of the pandemic, more infections meant more people landed in hospitals. With millions of Florida people now being vaccinated and boosted, Advent Health doctors hope that these measures will have the intended result: reduced hospitalization. “Despite recognizing that the positive rate for CentraCare is above 25%, we have not seen an increase in inpatient count surveys and an increase in community infections,” said Advent Health. Dr. Vincent Hsu, Executive Director of Prevention and Hospital Epidemiologists, said. “This suggests that Omicron is unlikely to cause a serious illness because these numbers are not seen in the hospital. But again, it’s still early. It’s over. I don’t want to say. “ According to AdventHealth West Florida, doctors are caring for 75 COVID patients at Tampa Bay Hospital as of Thursday, and doctors say the number of people coming in is slow. Sue said we need to wait for how things change in the coming weeks. “I think more time will pass, based on our observation that we will not see the surge as we saw in the summer,” Sue said. Hillsborough County health officials said they found that every five tests, 2,085, 20.53% returned positive on Wednesday at West Tampa’s county site. “What we want you to do is test for symptoms because we know that Omicron is highly contagious. Make sure you understand your condition. I want to do it, “Sue said. Doctors are strongly advised to re-wear the face mask in public places and, if possible, at a social distance.

