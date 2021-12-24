Will 2022 be the year of Omicron?Experts say variants can cause “significant waves”





But this does not mean that we will stop for another year. Associate Professor Howard said SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is already prevalent in the sense that it is always present. “The question is how quickly we can adopt the epidemic approach, not the epidemic, and how this will be. An important indicator to note is the serious illness and death from COVID-19. It’s a percentage. “ Omicron could further delay the development of the government’s COVID-19-specific roadmap, but Singapore’s experience in managing pandemics over the past two years is a plus. “The last two years of pandemic management experience means that we are unlikely to return to a’circuit breaker’type situation. This only serves as a last resort given Singapore’s unique goals. Nydia Ngiow, Managing Director of Bower Group Asia, Singapore’s strategic advisory firm, said: What’s ahead So what does life look like when Singapore overcomes the wave of Omicron, big or small? Associate Professor St. John feels that the asymptomatic test should eventually be rolled back to most people in Singapore, but it may continue to be useful in some situations. “For example, it’s an important tool that can be used before meeting an individual at risk, before a large group of people, or for an individual in a particular position at high risk,” she said. She also believes that the transition to life with COVID-19 means making wearing a mask a “personal choice.” However, it is needed in high-risk environments such as hospitals, while traveling, or when new variants emerge with significantly reduced vaccine protection. Dr. Lim said perhaps “the most important marker of normality” is when wearing a mask is no longer mandatory. Experts also say that contact tracing is “less practical”, as well as TraceTogether and check-in to public places can be less relevant unless they are “reused”. Associate Professor St. John considers vaccine differentiation to be “reasonable,” but should exclude those who have true health-related tax exemption reasons. What about another year’s trip? in the meantime Omicron has suspended Singapore’s border reopeningExperts said Singapore must continue to open its economy and its borders, given the extreme importance of foreign trade to the country. Nicholas Lim, Asia CEO of The Travel Corporation, said the 2022 travel situation will depend heavily on governments that continue to open their borders and how quickly businesses can adapt to the liquidity of the situation. “While understanding the precautions advocated or implemented by governments and experts, it is also important not to panic people. This is an important step towards living in a world of COVID-19 epidemics. “He said. Based on Travel Corporation’s bookings and inquiries, travel demand from Singapore remains high, he said, with some people booking travel by the third quarter of 2022.

