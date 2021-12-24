Does the vaccine protect me from Omicron? Is it okay to get together with my family?

Much of the recent pandemic-related news has focused on the rise of the Omicron variant, which has created another layer of uncertainty in the pandemic. This is what we have ever known.

What is Omicron?

Omicron is the latest concern for the new coronavirus that has caused a pandemic for almost two years.

This variant was first detected by South African researchers in mid-November and was declared an official concern by the World Health Organization on November 24.

The subspecies was detected in South Africa, but could have appeared anywhere and spread worldwide in a short period of time.

The first US case was detected on December 1, and within three weeks it replaced the delta type and became the predominant strain.

Why is Omicron so big a concern?

The mutant is highly contagious and even more contagious than Delta, which was much more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. Researchers say it’s so contagious because its spiked protein is more effective at attaching to human cells.

As of this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Omicron variants account for three of the four new cases nationwide.

Why are there no more incidents in Maine?

Officially, the state has identified five cases. But the authorities believe there is more.

Only a relatively small number of samples from infected individuals are screened for Omicron, and there is a delay as genomic sequencing tests take time to determine if they are consistent with Omicron variants.

“Currently, it’s not a major variant in Maine, but it could become a major variant in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Niraveshire, CDC Director in Maine. “Based on what we know, Omicron’s conclusion is that its high contagiousness means that it is a new variant that we must consider. “

Mr Shah said the people of Maine need to take Omicron seriously.

“Recent data suggest that it causes a surge in cases, as is happening in other countries around the world, and that surge may increase the burden on hospitals.” He said.

Does Omicron cause more serious symptoms?

There are several studies showing that Omicron variants cause milder symptoms than Delta strains. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that a team of scientists from South Africa, Scotland and the United Kingdom found that Omicron infections often caused milder illnesses than previous variants.

The study is encouraging, but not definitive. And even if the variant proves to be milder, many people get sick or die because of how contagious the variant is, especially if there are other health conditions. There is a possibility.

“There is a talk that Omicron may be calm. We don’t know what’s important,” Shah said. “Mild compared to what? For whom is it calm? There are still many scientific questions that need to be answered before making a clear statement about its severity.”

What is the main doing to determine if Omicron is spreading?

To determine if a case of COVID-19 is a particular variant, samples from patients who test positive must be subjected to what is called genomic sequencing. The Main CDC does some sequences in its lab, but most of the work is done by a team of researchers at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.

The team’s leader, Ryan Tuhee, said this week he would be conducting a state sequence from Tuesday to Friday and submit a report. The latest report from Monday showed five confirmed cases, but Tewhey said it was important to remember that these cases were up to two weeks old. ..

“This week’s snapshots are very informative and should tell us what the state is doing,” he said. The main CDC has no plans to announce these results until next week.

Generally speaking, Maine lags behind other states in the emergence of new variants.

Does the vaccine protect against Omicron variants?

This is still under study, but experts believe that fully vaccinated people, especially those who have received booster shots, have a strong level of protection against Omicron.

That does not mean that fully vaccinated and boosted individuals are not necessarily 100% immune. As with the delta type, breakthrough cases still exist, but the risk of serious illness or death is significantly reduced.

“What we know is that many of the proven elements of our reaction so far are effective against Omicron,” Shah said. “For example, vaccines, especially boosters, continue to be one of the best defenses against Omicron.”

Mr. Shah also said that wearing a mask indoors is probably more important than ever, given the ease with which Omicron can spread.

In the light of Omicron, what can families do to get together safely on holidays?

Most families in Maine expected this holiday season to return to normal after 21 months of anxiety. But that’s not the case for most people.

Health officials said the best thing that can be done to keep people safe when they get together is to make sure that everyone is fully vaccinated and, if qualified, boosted. Smaller groups are preferable to large gatherings, especially if unvaccinated people are present or at high risk. A mask is recommended.

Finally, people can have a quick COVID-19 test if they can find COVID-19 before the rally. The tests are sold over the counter in pharmacies, but the supply is limited and you may need to shop or check the website to see who has the stock.

This week, the Biden administration announced plans to make 500 million rapid inspections available by mail to Americans, but that won’t happen until the end of the holiday season. The government has announced that it will open a website to request free test kits, but details have not been announced.

