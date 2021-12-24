Health
Does the vaccine protect me from Omicron? Is it okay to get together with my family?
Much of the recent pandemic-related news has focused on the rise of the Omicron variant, which has created another layer of uncertainty in the pandemic. This is what we have ever known.
What is Omicron?
Omicron is the latest concern for the new coronavirus that has caused a pandemic for almost two years.
This variant was first detected by South African researchers in mid-November and was declared an official concern by the World Health Organization on November 24.
The subspecies was detected in South Africa, but could have appeared anywhere and spread worldwide in a short period of time.
The first US case was detected on December 1, and within three weeks it replaced the delta type and became the predominant strain.
Why is Omicron so big a concern?
The mutant is highly contagious and even more contagious than Delta, which was much more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. Researchers say it’s so contagious because its spiked protein is more effective at attaching to human cells.
As of this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Omicron variants account for three of the four new cases nationwide.
Why are there no more incidents in Maine?
Officially, the state has identified five cases. But the authorities believe there is more.
Only a relatively small number of samples from infected individuals are screened for Omicron, and there is a delay as genomic sequencing tests take time to determine if they are consistent with Omicron variants.
“Currently, it’s not a major variant in Maine, but it could become a major variant in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Niraveshire, CDC Director in Maine. “Based on what we know, Omicron’s conclusion is that its high contagiousness means that it is a new variant that we must consider. “
Mr Shah said the people of Maine need to take Omicron seriously.
“Recent data suggest that it causes a surge in cases, as is happening in other countries around the world, and that surge may increase the burden on hospitals.” He said.
Does Omicron cause more serious symptoms?
There are several studies showing that Omicron variants cause milder symptoms than Delta strains. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that a team of scientists from South Africa, Scotland and the United Kingdom found that Omicron infections often caused milder illnesses than previous variants.
The study is encouraging, but not definitive. And even if the variant proves to be milder, many people get sick or die because of how contagious the variant is, especially if there are other health conditions. There is a possibility.
“There is a talk that Omicron may be calm. We don’t know what’s important,” Shah said. “Mild compared to what? For whom is it calm? There are still many scientific questions that need to be answered before making a clear statement about its severity.”
What is the main doing to determine if Omicron is spreading?
To determine if a case of COVID-19 is a particular variant, samples from patients who test positive must be subjected to what is called genomic sequencing. The Main CDC does some sequences in its lab, but most of the work is done by a team of researchers at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.
The team’s leader, Ryan Tuhee, said this week he would be conducting a state sequence from Tuesday to Friday and submit a report. The latest report from Monday showed five confirmed cases, but Tewhey said it was important to remember that these cases were up to two weeks old. ..
“This week’s snapshots are very informative and should tell us what the state is doing,” he said. The main CDC has no plans to announce these results until next week.
Generally speaking, Maine lags behind other states in the emergence of new variants.
Does the vaccine protect against Omicron variants?
This is still under study, but experts believe that fully vaccinated people, especially those who have received booster shots, have a strong level of protection against Omicron.
That does not mean that fully vaccinated and boosted individuals are not necessarily 100% immune. As with the delta type, breakthrough cases still exist, but the risk of serious illness or death is significantly reduced.
“What we know is that many of the proven elements of our reaction so far are effective against Omicron,” Shah said. “For example, vaccines, especially boosters, continue to be one of the best defenses against Omicron.”
Mr. Shah also said that wearing a mask indoors is probably more important than ever, given the ease with which Omicron can spread.
In the light of Omicron, what can families do to get together safely on holidays?
Most families in Maine expected this holiday season to return to normal after 21 months of anxiety. But that’s not the case for most people.
Health officials said the best thing that can be done to keep people safe when they get together is to make sure that everyone is fully vaccinated and, if qualified, boosted. Smaller groups are preferable to large gatherings, especially if unvaccinated people are present or at high risk. A mask is recommended.
Finally, people can have a quick COVID-19 test if they can find COVID-19 before the rally. The tests are sold over the counter in pharmacies, but the supply is limited and you may need to shop or check the website to see who has the stock.
This week, the Biden administration announced plans to make 500 million rapid inspections available by mail to Americans, but that won’t happen until the end of the holiday season. The government has announced that it will open a website to request free test kits, but details have not been announced.
” Previous
Next ”
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/12/23/will-the-vaccine-protect-me-from-omicron-is-it-safe-to-gather-with-family/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.