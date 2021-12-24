Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured residents, another wave of COVID-19 putting them at risk

For mental health support related to COVID-19, please call the state’s 24/7 Free Support Line (833-986-1919). You can also contact a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or sending a text to 741741.

Much of the last two years have felt unrealistic for staff at Centro De Salud Familiar LaFe, a federal qualified health center in El Paso. Overnight, the Women’s Health Center became a corona virus unit. They started offering the COVID-19 test and then provided the vaccine pop-up as soon as possible. They announced public services, made door-to-door visits, and encouraged people to be vaccinated.

But despite the unprecedented nature of the pandemic, some things weren’t surprising, as how much it hit their low-income, uninsured customers.

“This area has been hurt for a long time,” said spokesman Estela Reyes-López. “I don’t have the money I need. I don’t have the care providers I need … The coronavirus situation only exacerbated what was already happening.”

La Fe primarily serves low-income, uninsured Texans, and sees the various impacts of pandemics on the most vulnerable communities. Many people have an hourly public job that they can’t wait for the COVID-19 test or rest for quarantine. Others have a chronic, untreated health condition that makes them more susceptible to serious illness. Nationally, uninsured people lag behind in vaccination rates.

And now, as the new COVID-19 wave could hit the Texas coast, La Fe staff are once again ready to hit these same communities the hardest.

“Currently, the biggest crisis we face among uninsured people is the cost of getting tested and the confusion about where they can get tested,” said a health care manager in the LaFe community. Jorge Salazar says. “And it’s a free vaccine, but they hesitate even if people aren’t used to it.”

Medical vulnerability

Many questions remain about Omicron, a new, highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, but medical experts say that preparation has proven to be the key to how the community survives the disease. increase. And many uninsured, low-income Texas people may be underprepared after decades of lack of medically adequate service.

In 2019, more than 18% of Texas will not have health insurance, which is the highest percentage in the country, more than double the national average. Texas is one of only 12 states that have opted out to increase access to Medicade under the reform of the medical insurance system.

In El Paso County, home of Rafe, about a quarter of adults under the age of 65 do not have health insurance. According to Salazar, this means that the area was already behind the ball when the pandemic occurred.

“The problem is not only the lack of current health insurance, but the lack of historic health insurance,” Salazar said. “They were unable to participate in preventive care or stay healthy.”

According to Salazar, health center clients often deal with chronic or untreated health conditions that endanger the immune system and make them more susceptible to severe cases of COVID-19. This undertreatment may have been exacerbated during the pandemic, as many were unable to avoid or receive treatment in the emergency room, which could be the gateway to the medical system for uninsured patients. He said.

The same is true for Rio Grande Valley, one of the state’s lowest health insurance rates, like El Paso.

“For example, many people have comorbidities such as undiagnosed diabetes and under-treated diabetes,” said Michael, Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Studies at the University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley. Dobbs says. “Their immune system may not work well. They are susceptible to infection, so prolonged hospitalization on the ventilator is very dangerous for these patients.”

“Perfect Storm”

As the year-end and New Year approaches and the number of Omicrons increases, many Texas people are struggling to get the COVID-19 test. But that too would be difficult for the low-income, uninsured Texans. Many of them can’t afford expensive home kits or can’t make long lines on free test sites.

“Initially, there was much more free access to publicly accessible test centers,” said Brian Sasser, Chief Communications Officer at the Episcopal Health Foundation. “Obviously, it was beneficial to everyone, especially those without insurance.”

However, many uninsured people will not be able to get the test if the test requires out-of-pocket costs or a doctor’s consultation, Sasser said. This is especially true for people who work on paid leave or work that does not provide insurance.

“This is one of the harder loops to take the test, and the incentive to take the test is lower, because if you find yourself positive, you won’t be paid for the job.” He said. “The end result is that people are at risk … and potentially endangering others. It’s all a perfect storm.”

Sasser hopes that this pandemic highlights vulnerabilities in the health insurance system that are often associated only with employment and full-time professionals. By May 2020, just two months after the pandemic, it was estimated that more than 650,000 Texas people had lost their employer-sponsored health insurance.

Delayed vaccination rate

Currently, one of the most pressing questions for healthcare professionals is how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is against the Omicron strain and how to introduce more vaccines and boosters to the community. In El Paso County, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated, about 10 percentage points higher than the state as a whole. Salazar, along with La Fe, said a lot of work was needed to use those shots as weapons.

“The most important part is outreach. People knock on the door, let people know that we are there, we don’t need insurance, and we don’t need any paperwork other than identification. You can immunize everyone by letting them know, “he said.

Corona virus vaccines and booster shots are free, regardless of whether the patient is insured. Texas does not track the insurance status of vaccinated individuals, but a national survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation in September found that uninsured adults were significantly behind vaccination.

Medical professionals servicing uninsured patients say they are hearing concerns about hidden costs, such as side effects that require medical care. Or, they worry, uninsured people may not have a reliable medical professional they can seek advice on.

And in border communities like El Paso, they are fighting growing distrust of the government, Salazar said. He said Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump are concerned about the execution of immigrants in the Latin community.

“Then, suddenly they say we have to be immunized, and we’re starting to see some of these ghosts in the lack of trust in the past,” he says. I did.

“Wearing immigrant shoes that are front-line workers who cannot speak a language, live in a colony, have to work to survive, and at the same time may have someone else in their home. “There is all the proper paperwork,” he said.

In addition to these personal situations, Salazar said the heightened rhetoric and enforcement of immigration restrictions is an “unstable combination” of forces that discourage locals from seeking public services, including vaccines. Stated.

This fear is not limited to borders. In other parts of the state, black leaders have mobilized to deal with vaccine hesitation resulting from distrust of governments and medical systems that are often hostile to black patients. There was also an early concern that the black and hispanic community would not have equal access to vaccination sites.

Hispanics are currently vaccinated at a slightly higher rate than whites in Texas, while blacks maintain the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The Texas Tribune provided this story.