20 of 52 new deaths from COVID-19 live in Anoka County – Twin Cities





A more contagious variant of Omicron may have been inherited in Minnesota, but it has not yet caused a pandemic surge in the state’s coronavirus. Instead, the influx of holiday tests helped lower the state’s coronavirus test positive rate. State health officials reported a December 1st high of over 68,500 test results on Thursday, of which 3,378 were positive. The latest 7-day moving average of a positive test is 7%. The state believes it exceeds the caution threshold, but falls short of the high-risk category. Health officials said Wednesday that genetic sequencing indicates that Omicron is the leading cause of new infections in the state. The number of known Omicron cases has surged nine-fold from last week, and health officials expect the overall case rate to rise in the coming weeks. Omicron is known to be more contagious, but it is unclear how serious the infection with new variants will be.Vaccines are believed to provide protection against serious illnesses — unvaccinated men from Houston Believed to be the first Omicron death In the United States The number of Minnesota hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased for the second straight week. The number of inpatients was 1,415, down from the annual high of 1,678 earlier this month, of which 342 are in critical condition. The death toll remains high, with an additional 52 reported on Thursday. As a result, since March 2020, the pandemic has killed 10,306 people in Minnesota, half of whom lived in long-term care facilities. About 84% of Minnesota who died of COVID-19 are elderly. Those reported dead on Thursday included residents of Anoka County in their late twenties. Of the recent deaths, 12 lived in long-term care facilities, 38 lived in private homes, and 2 lived in problem behavioral care facilities. State health officials claim that vaccines are the best way to avoid severe infections and slow the spread of coronavirus, which has been caused primarily by delta variants that infect unvaccinated populations. increase. However, the case of “breakthrough” is becoming more and more common — Governor Tim Walz and his wife and son reported a breakthrough infection on Monday. Of the more than 565,000 infectious diseases reported this year, 22% infect fully vaccinated people. Of these, 5,026 were hospitalized and 938 died. The primary impact is on the elderly or otherwise the immune system is impaired. Studies show that the protection provided by the vaccine diminishes after 6 months. Everyone over the age of 16 is encouraged to take booster shots, as 43% of fully vaccinated Minnesota did. The state has given 8.5 million doses of vaccine, including 1.6 million boosters. Nearly 72% of qualified people over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once. However, it still means that about 1.5 million Minnesota remain vulnerable to hospitalization and death, which are the worst consequences of acute infections.

