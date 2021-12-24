Avilateron may halve the risk of death from prostate cancer in some patients

Adding Avilaterone to the standard treatment for locally advanced prostate cancer, which is more likely to spread, may reduce the risk of death from the disease by half.

Researchers suggest that hormone therapy using avirateron with prednisolone may significantly reduce prostate cancer mortality and improve outcomes for thousands of people each year.

Based on this study, the use of Avilaterone for this group of people is currently being considered for use in NHS England. If successful, it can be quickly deployed to patients.

This study, presented today at Lancet, STAMPEDE trial Team led University of London London Cancer Institute and Funding Cancer Research UK And that MRC.. This study followed patients for 6 years.

Avilateron for early-stage prostate cancer

More than 52,000 people are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in the UK, and about 22,000 patients are considered to be at “high risk” for the spread of cancer.

Avilateron is currently used in patients with advanced prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. It is also given to men who have stopped responding to standard hormone therapy. The drug is given in combination with a steroid called prednisolone.

However, questions remain about its benefits and its impact on the survival of early-stage illnesses.

A total of 1974 patients were enrolled in the two arms of the study. 988 received current standard treatment and 986 patients received standard treatment in combination with Avilatelone. About half of the Avilaterone group also received another hormone therapy, enzalutamide.

“You can extend your lifespan and prevent the spread of cancer.”

After 6 years of monitoring, adding Avilaterone alone or with enzalutamide to standard prostate cancer treatment improved survival and reduced the chance of cancer spreading. 7% of those who received Avilateron died of prostate cancer during a 6-year follow-up period, compared to 15% of those who received standard treatment.

About half of the Avilateron group (527/986 men) also received another type of hormone, enzalutamide. However, the use of this combination of drugs did not improve the results further than those given Avilateron by itself, causing increased side effects.

These results indicate that the use of avilateron to treat early-stage prostate cancer can extend lifespan and prevent the spread of the cancer.

The STAMPEDE trial is based on UCL’s MRC clinical trial unit and is led in collaboration with researchers at the UCL Cancer Institute and the Institute of Cancer Research (London).

Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), funded by Cancer Research UK, discovered Avilateron and found it. Royal Marsden.. In 2012, Cancer Research UK lobbied for the availability of Avilateron on the NHS and is now used to treat thousands of patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Prevent unnecessary death

Research co-leader Professor Nick James, A professor of prostate and bladder cancer research at the Cancer Institute in London, and a principal investigator in the STAMPEDE trial, said:

“STAMPEDE continues to provide practice-changing results. Currently, Avilaterone is only given to patients with highly advanced prostate cancer. Our latest findings show that this drug is in the early stages of cancer. It was the first to show that it could also benefit men in-improving survival and reducing the chances of progression. The next step is for NICE to review our findings. This allows men to benefit from avilateron before the cancer spreads, significantly improving their quality of life and preventing many unnecessary deaths. “

Research co-leader Professor Gerd Attard, UCL Cancer Institute said:

“This is the first time that this type of prostate cancer treatment can extend lifespan. There is clear and compelling evidence that some people have died of prostate cancer. Cancer deaths in the UK , You won’t die from it anymore. “

More people can quickly benefit from this study

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK Chief Executive Officer said:

“These results are the latest in a long series of practices that will change the outcome of the STAMPEDE trial. We have recruited more than 10,000 patients, changed 29 clinical practices around the world, and treated prostate cancer patients. It has a direct impact. It’s great to see more people with prostate cancer immediately benefit from this innovative study. “

Ken was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2015 and was offered the opportunity to participate in another part of the STAMPEDE trial, which examines hormone therapy for prostate cancer called Zoladex. He said:

“My treatment wouldn’t have happened, but someone in front of me participated in the clinical trial, so I just wanted to return something. People with prostate cancer learned from my trial. Partly because I know it might be better odds in the future, I feel like I’ve paid it in advance. “

Five years later, Ken is enjoying life. He was still under surveillance and could be consulted by phone every 3-6 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.