Ottawa Prison Faces Outbreak of COVID-19 in Omicron Epidemic

COVID-19 broke through the wall of the currently outbreak Ottawa-Carlton Detention Center.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Inesroad Prison has four COVID-19 cases among prisoners. Ottawa-Carlton Detention Center is one of the six state prisons declared to have an outbreak of COVID-19.
“Each facility has its own pandemic plan developed in consultation with a local medical partner,” said Andrew Morrison, a spokesman for the ministry.
Ottawa Public Health recently added the Ottawa-Carlton Detention Center to its official list of outbreaks. This is one of eight ongoing organized outbreaks in the city.
“Difficult access to lab tests and high numbers of cases in Ottawa can delay confirmation of outbreaks,” said an OPH spokesman.
All high-risk contacts have been identified and countermeasures have been taken, she said.
Justin Pish, a professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, said prisoners in the center had contacted him through a local prison hotline. They told him that dozens of prisoners and staff were quarantined after being exposed to infected people working in kitchen, laundry and maintenance areas.
Affected prisoners are only allowed to leave the cell for 20 minutes a day, and prison staff are briefly run, he said.
“It’s very difficult because this happened everywhere in the pandemic,” Pishe said. “This means a significant limitation on those imprisoned in OCDC, especially during these times when they are away from their loved ones during the holidays, which can compromise their mental health.”
Stimulated by a highly contagious variant of Ottawa, Ottawa reported Thursday that it recorded a total of 466 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Piche said some prisoners were worried about the spread of Omicron within the triple-bundle detention center. “It’s a very early stage of development, and hopefully it’s contained,” he said.
The facility was closed last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Blockville Prison. The inmate was transferred to Lindsay’s prison for testing and 14-day quarantine. New prisoners bound for Blockville are currently being sent to Ottawa-Carlton Detention Center.
The Maplehurst Correctional Facility in Milton, Ontario is also addressing a large COVID-19 outbreak affecting dozens of prisoners. In Windsor, the Southwest Detention Center faces the largest outbreak, but the Niagara Detention Center has 31 prisoners infected with COVID-19. It also occurs at the Quinte Detention Center.
According to Morrison, all prisoners are screened for COVID-19 when they are hospitalized from police detention or transferred from another facility. Those who do not pass the screening are placed in medical isolation and others are sent to the ingestion unit for at least 2 weeks before joining the general population.
He added that the ministry supplies its own COVID-19 vaccine, which is still available to prisoners.
According to a December 3 memo from the Secretary-General, people serving intermittent sentences will be given a temporary absence pass to reduce prison capacity. Authorities are also reviewing prisoner files to determine if some can be released early to make more space in the prison.
“Anyone convicted of a serious crime, such as a violent crime or a crime involving a gun, is not considered eligible for early release,” the memo said.
Ontario’s prison population is 7,400, which remains 11% less than when the pandemic began.
