Can the Covid vaccine provide immune protection against Omicron?Please see the contents of the latest research

According to a peer-reviewed study, Omicron can circumvent the immune protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine and natural infections, and new variants of coronavirus are completely resistant to the antibody therapies used today. Also suggests.

The study, published Thursday in Nature, also highlights the need for new vaccines and treatments that predict the immediate evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Researchers at Columbia University and the University of Hong Kong in the United States have found that a salient feature of Omicron is the surprising number of changes in the number of mutant spike proteins that can threaten the efficacy of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. I pointed out.

In this study, the antibody produced by vaccination was tested for its ability to neutralize Omicron. In laboratory tests, antibodies were pitted into live viruses and laboratory-built pseudoviruses to mimic mutants.

Researchers have found that antibodies from people double-vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have a significantly lower neutralizing effect on Omicron compared to the original virus. did.

Antibodies from previously infected individuals are even less likely to neutralize Omicron, they said.

Studies have shown that people who received booster shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were more likely to be better protected, although even the antibodies showed reduced neutralizing activity against Omicron.

“New results suggest that previously infected and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of being infected with the Omicron variant,” said Professor David Ho of Columbia University Bageros Medical College.

“Even a third booster shot may not be enough to prevent Omicron infection, but of course it benefits from some immunity, so it’s a good idea to get it,” Ho added. I did.

Researchers agree that the findings are consistent with other neutralization studies, and early epidemiological data from South Africa and the United Kingdom show that double doses of the vaccine for symptomatic disease are significantly less effective against Omicron. Indicates that you are doing.

This study also suggests that most monoclonal antibody therapies currently in use and under development are far less effective against Omicron.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

In neutralization studies with monoclonal antibodies, only one (Chinese-approved Brii198) maintained significant activity against Omicron, according to researchers.

They said that the minor form of Omicron is completely resistant to all the antibodies used clinically today.

The authors of the study state that Omicron is now the most complete “escape” from neutralization that scientists have seen.

They also identified four new mutations in Omicron’s peaplomer that help the virus evade antibodies. This is a discovery that may inform the design of new approaches to combat mutants.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses spike proteins to invade and infect human cells. Researchers suggest that new vaccines and treatments need to be developed that better predict how the virus is evolving.

“Because SARS-CoV-2 is completely resistant to either current antibodies, that is, monoclonal antibodies used as a treatment, or antibodies produced by vaccination or infection with previous mutants. It’s not too far to think of it as just one or two mutations now, “Ho added.

This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

