Health
Can the Covid vaccine provide immune protection against Omicron?Please see the contents of the latest research
According to a peer-reviewed study, Omicron can circumvent the immune protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine and natural infections, and new variants of coronavirus are completely resistant to the antibody therapies used today. Also suggests.
The study, published Thursday in Nature, also highlights the need for new vaccines and treatments that predict the immediate evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Researchers at Columbia University and the University of Hong Kong in the United States have found that a salient feature of Omicron is the surprising number of changes in the number of mutant spike proteins that can threaten the efficacy of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies. I pointed out.
In this study, the antibody produced by vaccination was tested for its ability to neutralize Omicron. In laboratory tests, antibodies were pitted into live viruses and laboratory-built pseudoviruses to mimic mutants.
Researchers have found that antibodies from people double-vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have a significantly lower neutralizing effect on Omicron compared to the original virus. did.
Antibodies from previously infected individuals are even less likely to neutralize Omicron, they said.
Studies have shown that people who received booster shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines were more likely to be better protected, although even the antibodies showed reduced neutralizing activity against Omicron.
“New results suggest that previously infected and fully vaccinated individuals are at risk of being infected with the Omicron variant,” said Professor David Ho of Columbia University Bageros Medical College.
“Even a third booster shot may not be enough to prevent Omicron infection, but of course it benefits from some immunity, so it’s a good idea to get it,” Ho added. I did.
Researchers agree that the findings are consistent with other neutralization studies, and early epidemiological data from South Africa and the United Kingdom show that double doses of the vaccine for symptomatic disease are significantly less effective against Omicron. Indicates that you are doing.
This study also suggests that most monoclonal antibody therapies currently in use and under development are far less effective against Omicron.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.
In neutralization studies with monoclonal antibodies, only one (Chinese-approved Brii198) maintained significant activity against Omicron, according to researchers.
They said that the minor form of Omicron is completely resistant to all the antibodies used clinically today.
The authors of the study state that Omicron is now the most complete “escape” from neutralization that scientists have seen.
They also identified four new mutations in Omicron’s peaplomer that help the virus evade antibodies. This is a discovery that may inform the design of new approaches to combat mutants.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses spike proteins to invade and infect human cells. Researchers suggest that new vaccines and treatments need to be developed that better predict how the virus is evolving.
“Because SARS-CoV-2 is completely resistant to either current antibodies, that is, monoclonal antibodies used as a treatment, or antibodies produced by vaccination or infection with previous mutants. It’s not too far to think of it as just one or two mutations now, “Ho added.
This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date.
download
Now our app!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/can-covid-vaccine-provide-immune-protection-against-omicron-see-what-latest-study-says-11640331207736.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]