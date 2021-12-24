Infectious disease experts discuss the emergence of Omicron variants

Article content Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease expert working at the Kingston Health Sciences Center and teaching at Queen’s University, when a new Omicron variant that was rapidly gaining popularity in Kingston, Canada, first emerged earlier this month. Cases that had front row seats as the number of positives escalated dramatically. Here, we’ll discuss the emergence of Omicron, why it’s difficult to contain, and what new antivirals mean for COVID-19 treatment. The rise of Omicron In a media call last week, Evans not only kept Omicron out of the way with the Delta mutant as the dominant strain, but also suggested that what was happening in Kingston would happen in the state three days later. Fortunately, the dramatic increase in the number of cases wasn’t as bad as expected, he said.

"It wouldn't be as high as expected in (a) worst-case scenarios, mainly because of public health measures and people doing the right thing," he said from his office at Queen's University on Wednesday. He chairs the infectious disease. "And, of course, we are beginning to see the trickle-down effect of boosters, the third dose given to humans, which also reduces infections. "It's important to understand if there are two doses. The risk of getting Omicron has been reduced from about 70% to 30% from Delta. But after the third dose, it's protected. The effect returns to 70% with 3 doses. " He believes that public health measures help control the number of cases. "If we don't take all of these steps, it could be even steeper," Evans said. "So I think we did a reasonable job, but we're starting a third dose and we have to keep doing this for a few weeks." More often than I expected Kingston Health Sciences and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health testing facilities are currently in full operation, with approximately 3,000 daily tests in many parts of southeastern Ontario, not just KFL & A, but the public. Hygiene figures may not reflect the actual number of cases, Evans said. "There is no doubt that there are other cases," he said. "Wise people who have good advice say,'Look, I have a cold. It may be COVID, but I'm going to stay home, I'm going out myself And in the end, people may or may not have COVID, especially if the case is mild and disappears, It's too late now. " "

Who is positive on the test? According to Evans, the majority of new cases are people between the ages of 18 and 29, for good reason. "In essence, you have a very infectious variant like Omicron in a very sociable population," he observed. "Most of them were, interestingly, more than 99% double vaccinated, double vaccinated, especially when looking at the university group. But, as I said, what Omicron does is from infection. 70% of the protection is lost and it drops to 30. " Most of the people infected with Omicron were young, but he said it could have a devastating effect on the elderly. "It's early, but we haven't seen many more demanding presentations, but it may still come," Evans said. He believes that schools are not the first place to be infected, despite the number of outbreaks in schools. "Schools haven't generated many cases," he said. "Looking at the school case where we have some information, most children get infections at home through home contact." Living in the same household as a person with a positive test does not necessarily mean that you are infected. "I think there is a general perception that if you are around someone who has a COVID and you are not wearing a mask, you will get a COVID, but in reality it does not happen. Without a mask Long-term exposure to is not 100% infected, "said Evans, a former president of the Canadian Association for Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (AMMI).

"There are so many variables in the composition of biological infections that people forget about them. Unfortunately, they are crazy about this idea that it is an aerosol. Around you. Aerosols can infect you, but that's not true, because the biology of the virus determines the efficiency of transmission, not just the presence of respiratory particles floating in the air. " "Test, Trace, Separation" With Omicron, which replicates in 2 or 3 days instead of 4 or 6 days as in previous variants, it is likely that contacts in positive cases are already symptomatic, so "test, trace, isolation". Evans suggested that it was hampering the strategy. Testing is still important, but the rapid diffusion of Omicron makes separation difficult. "This virus replicates very fast (70% faster than Delta), reducing that time to 48 hours. It uses a very good system to test, trace, and isolate. It's a time when we can, "says Evans. explained. "Now that public health is overwhelming, the numbers are often very high. They can no longer do that, so they are now doing so-called" passive contact tracing. " So when you test positive, they say: "Can we catch people who remember contacting them in the last 48 hours before the test and let them know that you are positive?" In the past, public health has done that contact tracing. Was there. "

Silver lining? As recent studies have concluded, being infected with COVID-19 may, in fact, better protect some people afterwards. "Repeated infections or repeated vaccinations ultimately produce highly sophisticated antibodies, which continue to bind very enthusiastically to the peaplomer, even in the presence of further mutations in the peaplomer. The idea has some credibility, thus preventing it from infecting your cells, so yes, there is something in the idea that repeated infections and repeated vaccines can continue the process. "He said. What do new antivirals do? Merck and Pfizer antivirals used to treat COVID-19 will soon be introduced to the south of the border. "In fact, when infected with COVID, the first few days (5-7 days) are usually associated with active viral replication. After that, your immune system worked fairly well on the virus, and you It goes into what we call the inflammatory stage, and it's where people can really get sick and bad things can happen. Therefore, antiviral drugs of all kinds … both work by blocking the replication of the virus. Therefore, if used, it should be used during the first 5-7 days of illness. "The first Merck pills announced don't look as good as the original clinical trials, but the slightly different pills, Pfizer pills, are actually quite impressive," Evans said. Merck tablets are 30% effective, while Pfizer tablets are 80-90%.

"Once they come out, I hope it's a great strategy for people at risk. If you find that you're infected in the first few days, you can administer a pill. Virus replication is blocked immediately. If so, it may help reduce the likelihood of more serious problems. " Almost two years later, the pandemic continues Evans, who was part of the influenza pandemic planning team in the early 2000s when the pandemic was first declared, said the COVID-19 pandemic lasted optimistically 3-4 months and pessimistically 6-8 months. I was thinking. "I think you remember saying that there was a blockade in the spring, New Zealand was good, Australia was good, so everyone should be able to reach zero in search of containment, but that's a surprise. Yes, it was a real pandemic, and even in a country that was originally successful, we eventually overcame those defenses because we are now such a global community, "he said. rice field. He said it was still an exciting time to be in the field of infectious diseases, but even his enthusiasm had diminished somewhat, especially in both the community and the former civilian scientific community. "It was a bit exciting because I was deeply involved in the pandemic plan, and it's really really interesting to me as a subject. I absorbed a lot and my life now is a region or region. It seems to be tracking everything that is happening in and looking at all of its science because it is important.

"On the other hand, in the early days of the pandemic, there was a motto that" we are all together, "so I think it was a little more interesting time. And I could really feel it. I saw it here among hospital colleagues, college colleagues who looked back on the study rapidly to deal with COVID, and I got it by healthcare professionals, doctors and other people. I'm really working hard to get in. I was very enthusiastic about developing the vaccine in 2020, "Evans recalls. "What makes it less exciting now is the division that emerged in 2021." [email protected] twitter.com/petehendra

