Omicron’s cold-like symptoms mean that the UK guidance is “urgent update needed” | Omicron Variant





The most widespread symptoms of Omicron variant Currently consistent with common cold symptoms, the government is calling for an updated public health message to include more possible Covid symptoms. The most common symptoms reported among users of Zoecovid App According to the latest analysis of a case study confirmed in London, there was a runny nose, headache, malaise, sneezing, and sore throat. Half of the people who reported cold-like symptoms were also positive for Covid, and there was no clear difference in the symptoms reported for Delta or Omicron infections. However, according to Zoe’s analysis, only about half of infected users also reported “the classic three symptoms of fever, cough, or loss of smell or taste.” Zoe’s analysis was supported by the Sage Committee of Scientific Advisors. Meeting held on Thursday.. The Commission said there was “preliminary evidence” of symptomatic changes associated with Omicron infection, as loss of taste and smell “seems to be reported less frequently.” Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist at Zoecovid’s research, said he needed to admit that Covid’s symptoms looked like a common cold to many infected people. Specter said he was shocked by what he called “wrong information” in the government’s latest stay-at-home order on Covid’s symptoms. “Zoe’s data clearly show that the most important symptom is no longer a new, continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste or smell. “For most people, Omicron-positive cases start with a sore throat, runny nose, and will feel like a common cold. And a headache. Specter, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, told PA News Agency. “Half of the people with cold-like symptoms are currently infected with Covid, so we need to urgently change the public message to save lives.” The NHS website Currently, the “main symptoms of coronavirus” are listed as high temperature. New continuous cough, including heavy cough for over an hour; loss or change in the sense of smell or taste. People with any of the three symptoms are advised to undergo a PCR test and self-quarantine as soon as possible. Peter Openshaw, a professor of medicine at Imperial College London, spoke personally and said there was evidence that the virus was changing its behavior and changing its symptoms with respect to infected cells. .. Recent data including Studying from Hong KongIt was found that Omicron has a low ability to infect deep lung tissue but a high ability to infect higher bronchial tissue. “It seems to be shifting to viruses that infect higher levels of the respiratory tract, and thus may change the cell type that infects them, making them more contagious,” Openshaw said. .. “It, together with it, causes more common cold-like symptoms. Studies in these laboratories confirm what the Zoe app is telling us.” Openshaw said it was “wise” to update Covid’s list of symptoms. So, if you have a cold at this point, you’re about 50% likely to be a Covid. “

