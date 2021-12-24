Treatment of virus infected with COVID, suspension: LDH





This effect is due to Omicron’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapy.

New Orleans-Louisiana Health Department announced Thursday that it will suspend the administration of monoclonal antibody therapy, also known as (mAb). This effect is due to Omicron’s resistance to monoclonal antibody therapy. Monoclonal antibody therapy is a drug intervention used to treat people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. It is used to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death in high-risk patients. According to LDH, the site offers both REGEN-COV When Bamlanivimab and etesebimab Previously treated together, it was found to have no effect on the Omicron variants. Due to the consequences, the federal government has suspended further control of treatment until the latest information from the CDC is available. Louisiana has received a limited supply of another monoclonal antibody treatment called sotrovimab, which has been administered 228 times and was effective against the Omicron variant for the prevention of severe disease, according to LDH. .. Additional allocation of sotrovimab is scheduled for January. Limited doses were given only to selected hospitals in the state, but there is little treatment until new deliveries arrive. LDH said the site was ready to reopen as soon as the supply became available. The following hospitals are expected to receive sotrovima shipments. North Oaks Medical Center, 15790 Paul Vega MD Drive, Hammond

Ochsner Medical Center, 1514 Jefferson Drive, New Orleans

Hour Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, 5000 Hennessy Boulevard, Baton Rouge

St. Francis Medical Center, 309 Jackson Street, Monroe

University Medical Center, 2000 Canal St., New Orleans

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 1701 Oak Park Blvd., Lake Charles Contact your healthcare provider if you would like to know if treatment is right for you. Related: US sets short COVID-19 quarantine rules for healthcare professionals Related: No, Omicron cannot “target” vaccinated individuals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwltv.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/treatment-for-those-infected-by-covid-causing-virus-paused/289-7d36963b-937e-45b9-a6e5-a8ae670e4e11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

