First Potential Omicron COVID-19 Case Detected by TulareCo





Health officials have detected the first potential case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Turea County. Two recently collected samples showed properties consistent with a new variant of coronavirus. Experts say it is more contagious but less severe than previous strains. The case will not be confirmed in Omicron for several days until scientists are able to sequence the virus’s genome, according to county health officials. The announcement did not say where the potential Omicron patients lived or whether they recently traveled. Their vaccination status was not announced immediately. “Given national trends, we have been aware of the variants that exist in the state and surrounding counties,” Dr. Karen Hut, Public Security Officer of Turea County, said in a statement. .. “Important safety measures need to be continued to delay the spread of COVID-19, especially in public indoor environments, vaccination, additional vaccination, and wearing face covers or masks. is.” As of this week, more than half of the eligible Turrea county residents have been vaccinated. This is one of the lowest rates in the state. The first Central California case of the Omicron variant was found in Fresno County this week, and health officials say a more toxic disease is probably already in Turea County or will soon occur. “Now is the time to protect our community and prevent this highly contagious COVID strain from spreading to vulnerable people,” said David Lucini, head of public health at Fresno County, in a news release. It’s an important time for us. “ Models show that Omicron’s mortality and hospitalization rates are more than 90% lower than Delta, but the new variants are so infectious that they can put a serious burden on hospitals. This means that already crowded hospitals in San Joaquin Valley and Turea County can be overwhelmed in the event of a surge in Omicron cases. Rais Vohra, Interim Health Officer in Fresno County, said in a statement, “Vaccinated people need to be vaccinated as soon as possible, and those who need boosters need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. There is. ” “This winter, additional booster protection will be needed to reduce infections and prevent serious illness.” The most promising Omicron news came from Europe this week: A study of real-world data published Wednesday by Imperial College London shows that Omicron cases reduce the risk of hospitalization by up to 20% compared to delta variants. The risk of being hospitalized overnight has been reduced by 45%. Contribution: James Ward Joshua Jaeger Reporter of Visalia Times-Delta and a member of the US Corps. He focuses on the environment and local governments and covers the News Desert in Turea County. Follow him twitter @VTD_Joshy.. Get alerts and get an idea of ​​everything in Turea County for just $ 1 a month. Subscribe today..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visaliatimesdelta.com/story/news/2021/12/24/breaking-first-potential-omicron-covid-19-cases-detected-tulare-co/9015043002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos