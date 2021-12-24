Three more mainners died and another 1,244 cases of coronavirus were reported throughout the state.





Three more Maine deaths and an additional 1,244 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the state, according to Maine health officials. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 141,780, according to a report on Friday.Because it is Thursday 140,536.. Of these, 102,065 were confirmed to be positive, and 39,715 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. Two men and one woman in their 50s, 60s, and 70s were infected with the virus, killing 1,475 people across the state. One was from Penobscot County and the other was from Piscataquis County. It was not immediately clear where the third victim came from. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 12,799. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC is no longer tracking the recovery of all patients.. It has decreased from 13,708 on Thursday. The new state-wide case rate on Friday was 9.29 cases per 10,000 residents, with a state-wide total case rate of 1,059.32. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 924.1, up from 910 the day before, up from 905.3 a week ago, and up from 685.6 a month ago. Most cases have been detected in mainners under the age of 20, but mainners over the age of 80 make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in females and more deaths have been recorded in males. So far, 3,369 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 339 are currently hospitalized, 112 are on critical care and 61 are on ventilator. Overall, 59 out of 375 paramedics and 193 out of 310 ventilators are available. Androscogin (15,100), Aroostook (7,003), Cumberland (27,423), Franklin (3,593), Hancock (4,234), Kennebec (14,020), Knox (2,937), Lincoln (2,682), Oxford (7,427), Penobscot (16,925), Piscataquis (1,923), Sagadahoc (2,900), Somerset (6,275), Wald (3,452), Washington (2,708), York (23,157) counties. Information on where the additional 21 cases were reported was not immediately available. An additional 3,796 vaccinations have been given in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, 954,008 Mainers were fully vaccinated, about 74.5% of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC. New Hampshire reported 1,343 new cases and two deaths on Friday. Vermont reported 439 new cases and 2 deaths, and Massachusetts reported 9,791 new cases and 48 deaths. As of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus sickened 51,814,824 people and killed 815,423 in all 50 states of the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. rice field. medicine. More articles from BDN

