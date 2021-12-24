Wisconsin will mark a 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before the New Year





Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Wisconsin is on track to reach the 10,000 COVID-19 death milestone before the New Year. The Wisconsin Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths on Christmas Eve, bringing the total to 9,915. The average for 7 days in Wisconsin is 37. New deaths were reported on Friday in the counties of Calumet, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Waupaca and Winnebago. Wisconsin added 4,173 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, raising the 7-day average to 3,583. Nearly 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been carried out in Wisconsin. The state recorded 1.5 million booster shots. According to the state, 61.7% of the population have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 58% have been vaccinated with a series of vaccines. COVID-19 activity is very high in 39 counties and very high in 33 counties. Some counties in the WBAY region belong to a very high category. This includes Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Calumet, Waushara, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Classification means that the burden of the number of cases per 100,000 people is very large. click here About the breakdown. The state states that there are no significant changes in hospitalizations and ICU patients. The overall capacity of the hospital shows 93% of the beds in use and 96.5% of the ICU beds. Omicron is the predominant strain of new COVID-19 cases nationwide. Friday vaccination by age group (And changed from the previous report) 5 to 11: 20% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 13.8% completed vaccination (+0.2)

12 to 17: 56.6% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 51.9% completed vaccination (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.3% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 51.3% completed vaccination (+0.0)

25 to 34: 60.9% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 56.4% completed vaccination (+0.0)

35 to 44: 66.8% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 63.2% completed vaccination (+0.1)

45 to 54: 69.7% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 66.6% completed vaccination (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.7% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 73.8% completed vaccination (+0.0)

65 years of age or older: 85.4% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 82.0% completed vaccination (+0.0) Thursday vaccination by county population (And changed from the previous report) County (population)

(Healthy area) Percentage of the population

With at least one dose Percentage of the population

Completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 62.9% 59.6% Calmette (50,089) (FV) 55.0% (+ 0.1) 52.3% (+ 0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.4% (+ 0.1) 47.7% (27,668) (NE) 76.7% (+ 0.1) 71.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.6% (+ 0.1) 50.7% Forest (9,004) 50.6% 48.0% (+ 0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 49.2% (+ 0.1) 47.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 55.5% 52.3% (-0.1) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 51.1% (+ 0.1) 49.1% Wrangler (19,189) 52.5% (+ 0.1) 49.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.3% 55.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 51.3% 48.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% 73.8% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.2% (+ 0.1) 48.9% (+ 0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 61.8% (+ 0.1) 58.5% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.2% (+ 0.1) 44.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.4% (+ 0.1) 57.1% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 53.8% 51.2% Wau Shara (24,443) (FV) 44.6% 42.3% Winevago (171,907) (FV) 60.1% (+ 0.1) 56.5% Northeast (474,200) (NE) 286,720 (60.4%, -0.1) 271,959 (57.3% -0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 318,439 (57.9% + 0.1) 301,089 (54.8%, +0.1) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,600,100 (61.7%) 3,381,690 (58.0%, +0.1) To find a free COVID-19 vaccination site near you, text the zip code to 438829. Friday county cases and total deaths ((((Bold Changes in the number of cases or deaths since the previous report) ** Brown – 49,123 cases (+79) (304 people died)

Calmette – 8,597 (+26) (77 dead) (+1)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -3,622 (+26) (74 people died)

Dodge – 17,935 (+100) (241 deaths) (+12)

Door – 4,328 Cases (-2) (41 people died)

Florence-618 cases (-1) (15 people died)

Fond du Lac-20,432 (+153) (182 dead) (+4)

Forest-1,727 cases (+1) (36 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,867 (+7) (33 people died)

Green Lake-3,011 (-2) (40 people died) (+1)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,654 (+9) (57 dead)

Kewanee – 3,541 (+9) (35 people died)

Wrangler-3,552 (+7) (50 people died)

Manitowoc – 12,527 (+96) (108 dead) (+1)

Marinette-7,299 (+13) (83 dead) (+1)

Menominee (Michigan) * -3,040 cases (+10) (52 dead)

Menominee – 1,018 cases (11 people died)

Oconto – 7,098 Case (+71) (72 people died)

Outagamie – 30,589 (+123) (273 people died)

Shawano – 7,210 (+17) (91 people died)

Sheboygan – 20,845 (+108) (182 people died)

Waupaca – 8,289 cases (-1) (166 deaths) (+1)

Waushala – 3,568 (+4) (57 people died)

Winnebago – 28,889 (+160) (275 dead) (+4) * All cases and deaths in 72 counties in Wisconsin DHS County Data Website.. The Wisconsin State Health Services Department and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are up to date from Monday to Friday. The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Michigan did not update the number on December 24th due to a holiday. ** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates the data at different times, DHS freezes the numbers received by the same time each day to produce an afternoon report. Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.

