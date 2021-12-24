Gray Bruce sets the third straightest daily COVID-19 case record on Friday





Article content Gray Bruce has set a new daily COVID-19 case mark with 77 new cases of the virus reported on Christmas Eve for three consecutive days.

Article content The new mark was added after the Gray Bruce Health Unit reported 59 new cases on Thursday and 58 new cases on Wednesday. Of the new cases reported on Friday, 20 were Kincardine and 13 were West Gray, according to a health unit status report containing case numbers and vaccine data by midnight on Thursday. 8 for Owen Sound, 7 for Blue Mountains, 4 each for Sorgin Shores and South Blues, 3 each for Brockton, Gray Highlands and Hannover, 2 each for Alan Elder Three, Georgian Bluffs and Huronkin Ross. One case was reported. Reported in Chatsworth, Northern Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula, and South Gate. The birthplaces of the two cases were unknown. Gray Bruce has 311 confirmed virus active cases. Although the number of cases in Gray Bruce increased sharply, the number of active cases in the area actually hospitalized decreased by 1 from the previous day’s report, and 4 cases are currently hospitalized. The new record for Gray Bruce came because the state also reported a record daily number of cases, thousands more than previous records. Ontario reported 9,571 new cases on Friday, easily surpassing the previous record of 5,790 cases set on Thursday. On Friday, the state recorded six new deaths, and the number of deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic has increased to 10,146. The state reported that at least 508 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID. Of these, 355 were either completely unvaccinated or the vaccination status was unknown, and 153 were completely vaccinated. There were 164 COVID-19s in the state ICU, of which 136 were either completely unvaccinated or the vaccination status was unknown, and 28 were fully vaccinated.

Article content A total of 3,055 viruses have been identified in Gray Bruce, including one confirmed Omicron variant. The COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario currently estimates that nearly 95% of new cases are caused by Omicron. A total of 2,716 local cases are considered resolved. Health units report that 24 locals have died from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. The only care or retirement home that has occurred in Gray Bruce is on the second floor of the Rockwood Terrace Care Home in Durham, operated by Gray County. Outbreaks have been declared in many schools, including those at Ecole Catholic Sandminic Savio, St. Mary’s High School, Mild May Carrick Public School, and John Diefenbaker High School. Students are currently on vacation, but outbreaks remain at six Gray Bruce Schools, including Sogen District High School, Gray Highland Junior High School, Hepworth Central School, Dawnview Public School, Peninsula Shores District School, and Owen Sound District Junior High School. It also occurs in the Vicki’s Sandbox day care cohort in Hanover. Schools where the cohort was rejected based on one possible or confirmed case include Kincardin District High School (1 cohort and 1 bus), McFile Memorial Elementary School (1 cohort), and High Point Community School (1 cohort). There are 2 cohorts) and Hillcrest Elementary School (4 cohorts) in Owen Sound. ), Keppels Sarawak Elementary School (1 cohort and 1 bus), and Timothy Christian School (1 cohort). At the high points of the Unity House Nursery and the After-School Program, there are cohorts that have been dismissed respectively. Gray Bruce received a total of 287,446 COVID-19 vaccines, including 17,202 last week. The Health Unit announced on Thursday that it would revive the Hockey Hub Mass Vaccination Clinic to provide additional doses of vaccine to all qualified Gray Bruce residents. The hub will run for two weeks in three locations, including Chesley from January 5th, Port Elgin from January 6th, and Owen Sound from January 11th. Reservations can be made from the Ontario Reservation Portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

