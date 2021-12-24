268 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Waterloo region on Friday as hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients.

In the Waterloo region, 268 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday.

This was a new record for the number of cases per day, surpassing the total of 232 cases set on Thursday.It comes as Ontario reported a record 9,571 cases of COVID-19 On Friday, there were 3,781 more cases than on Thursday.

No deaths were reported on Friday in the Waterloo region.

There were 1,168 active cases in the area. There were 21 people infected with the virus in three hospitals in the area and six in the intensive care unit. The area pointed out that people in the ICU may no longer be infected with COVID-19, but need continuous care.

There were 17 outbreaks in the community. There were two outbreaks at a long-term care facility. One was a new outbreak declared by Charwell Elmira, with four and three cases being staff and one case being “non-staff.”

Another outbreak occurred at the Lanark Heights Long-term Care Facility in Kitchener, with 20 outbreaks. Eight were staff and 12 were “non-staff.” There was one death associated with this outbreak.

There was 1 outbreak of 3 cases at the manufacturer.

Of the 17 outbreaks, 14 occurred at school. The student is currently out of school, but there are two cases, and an outbreak is declared if the student tests positive for COVID-19 in the first week of winter vacation.

The outbreaks at school are:

Two new outbreaks at Hillcrest Public School in Cambridge.

8 at Tate Street Public School in Cambridge.

Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge. There are 5 cases in multiple cohorts.

Kitchener’s St. Mary’s High School, 4 cases.

An unnamed private school with four cases.

Southwood Secondary School in Cambridge. There are three cases.

Jean Stickle Public School in Kitchener and 3 Cases.

St. Luke Catholic School in Waterloo. There are two cases.

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge and two cases.

Centennial Public School in Waterloo. There are two cases.

Two cases with John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

Wroclaw Public School and two cases.

There are two cases at the Galt Collegiate Institute in Cambridge.

An unnamed private school with two cases.

The outbreak is declared to have ended at:

St. Augustine Catholic School in Cambridge.

St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Elementary School in El Myra.

St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener.

Vaccination dashboards in the region showed that 75.83 percent of all residents were vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.

This graph of Waterloo Regional Public Health categorizes communities by age group, showing the percentage of people in the first (light blue line), second (dark blue), and third (orange). (Waterloo Public Health Area)

Hospital prepares for more patients

Hospitals in the Waterloo region are traditionally busy and are approaching full at times when the number of COVID-19 cases can be exacerbated.

Lee Fairclough, CBC Kitchener-In an interview with Waterloo Morning Edition, Said the hospital is actually full of people in need of non-COVID related care.

“Our emergency department is above some of our pre-COVID levels, and certainly all the beds we have opened to accommodate COVID are also very full,” Fairclough said. Told.

Lee Fairclough is the president of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener. (St. Mary’s General Hospital)

However, despite the growing demand for non-COVID care, people need to prepare for longer ER times, and if COVID-19 cases overwhelm the hospital system, other services such as non-urgent procedures. She says it can mean a potential delay.

“We expect more patients to become infected with COVID. Other areas such as assessment centers will be available to support patients in need of additional COVID-related care.” She said. Told.

Omicron worsens staff shortage

Due to the infectivity of the Omicron variant, Fairclaf says he is worried about the impact the hospital will have on the staff available.

“Also, we have an increasing number of our own staff who may have COVID-infected families at home, and if staff need to be absent, it creates some challenges for us. “She said.

But in January, Fairclough states that new health care workers will be trained to work in hospitals and become “most of the ability to regain and deal with the untreated portion of this treatment.”

Staff are still facing burnout almost two years after the pandemic, but hospitals are encouraged by the demand for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to help control the spread.

“We hope the community will do everything we can to help our frontline workforce,” Fairclough said. “Good to hear yesterday. I think more than 11,000 people in our area have been vaccinated and received a third booster. I think it’s important for our frontline staff. I know. “

No matter how busy the hospital may be, she wants the community to know that there are health care workers there for those in need of their help.

“People need to come to the hospital for care. We know that and want people to come if we need care,” Fairclough says.

“Remember to be kind and patient to everyone in the hospital. The medical system is currently doing everything it can for the community. We know that people are dissatisfied. But know that we are doing everything. We can serve you. “

