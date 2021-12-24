One in 35 people was infected with Covid in the United Kingdom last week because Omicron is causing a record-breaking infection.coronavirus

Increasing waves of Omicron cases increase Covid infection rates Record high In the United Kingdom, official figures show that 1 in 35 people are infected nationwide and 1 in 20 people are infected in London.

Based on a random swab test conducted in the community, the National Bureau of Statistics found that nearly 3% or 1,544,600 people in England were infected with Covid between December 13 and 19 and in all regions except the southwest. We estimate that the infection rate is higher than last week.

Covid infection rates were highest in London during the week of the survey and lowest in the northeast, at 1 in 55. ONS infection investigation Released on Friday,

in the meantime London ONS said the results of cotton swabs compatible with new variants of infection increased in all parts of the UK and in all countries of the UK compared to last week’s survey.

Esther Sutherland, senior statistician for Covid-19 infection research, suggests that the increase in infections spans almost all age groups, and that the rapid spread of Omicron is a “significant factor in recent trends.” I said there is.