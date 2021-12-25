Omicron may change the definition of “fully vaccinated”.What you need to know

Sarah Tew / CNET



For the latest news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, Who When CDC website.

Almost 205 million people According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States is currently fully vaccinated with COVID-19. This means that you have been vaccinated twice with one of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. but, Recent evidence strongly suggests

Booster shots New Omicron variant..

As Omicron variants spread quickly Through the United States (currently accounting for about 73% of new infections), health authorities and other organizations are discussing what it means to be “fully vaccinated.”

“We are currently considering the definition.” Valensky said at the White House briefing On Wednesday about changing the way the CDC defines it as “fully vaccinated.” “The evaluation is currently underway,” she said. “But to be very clear, our recommendation is to be boosted.”

On Tuesday night, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked at MSNBC whether to update the definition of complete vaccination to include booster shots. What is his answer? “”You know, it may be very common.“”

However, some universities are not waiting for a public health agency decision. Wesleyan University in Connecticut on November 23 The first university to make boosters mandatory for students, Begins in 2022. Other northeastern universities have been following for the past few weeks: Syracuse University, Smith college, When New York University..A list of universities that need booster shots can be found at Best Colleges..

Omicron, capable of infecting fully vaccinated people, is forcing health authorities to reconsider what it means to be “fully vaccinated.” Here’s what we know today about why the CDC changes its definition from two shots to three shots.Where can I find the latest information for more information? Moderna booster shot, What you need to know Pfizer antivirals And how Choose among vaccine boosters..



Playing:

Look at this:

What to do if you lose your vaccination card and how to do it …

3:00



Can I get a COVID if I am fully vaccinated or have received a booster?



Two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine combined with booster shots do not provide complete protection from COVID-19 infection, but the vaccine provides strong protection against catching the virus and suffering from serious illness. increase. Walensky said on Wednesday that unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated and boosted. Said it was expensive.

What is the dose of COVID vaccine that should be considered “fully vaccinated”?

According to the CDCFull vaccination, 2 weeks after the second vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or 2 weeks after the first vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC also considers a single vaccination to be fully vaccinated. Listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization also Any combination Of the double dose vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration Listed by WHO for emergency use..

Why does the definition of “complete vaccination” change from two mRNA vaccines to three?

This month, preliminary studies showed the ability of Omicron to infect people who are considered fully vaccinated, so in fact, if not officially, two to three doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. The definition has begun to change.

“As far as I am concerned, I am very clear about it. If you want optimal protection, please be encouraged.” Fauci said on Sunday When asked in a CNN State of the Union address whether three shots would be standard.

Robert WachterThe chairman of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine said he believes the definition will change soon. “It’s becoming more and more clear that with three shots, you’re in pretty good shape,” Wachter said. Online discussion on COVID-19 Sponsored by San Francisco Chronicle on December 10th.

“I think I’ll stop calling two people who have been completely vaccinated within a week or two,” he said. “Omicron will make the case very vivid.”

Sarah Tew / CNET



Do you need an Omicron-specific booster to protect yourself from viruses?

If a double dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is not enough to prevent Omicron, do we need a variant-specific booster to restore protection? According to Fauci, no. “At this point, we don’t need a variant-specific booster,” Fauci said Wednesday.

However, the transition from the definition of double dose to triple dose is time-consuming. CDC says Currently, more than 204 million people are “fully vaccinated” with Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is 61% of the total population of the United States. However, in the United States, 60 million people are boosted, less than 30% of the population. “That’s why vaccination and boosting more Americans will fight COVID and confront Omicron,” said Jeff Seienz, White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, at the White House briefing Wednesday. It is the center of the president’s plan. “

What if you were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson?

This week, people recommended by the CDC will get one of the mRNA vaccines- Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine-Instead of Johnson & Johnson.. A recommendation came a few days after a preliminary study from South Africa suggested that the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine might produce “substantially no antibody protection” against Omicron, Bloomberg News reported..

CNET asked Johnson & Johnson for comment, but didn’t get an immediate response.

What will happen next?

Vaccine manufacturers are already promoting three doses as a new standard. “Two doses of the vaccine may provide protection against the serious illness caused by the Omicron strain, but these preliminary data clearly show that a third dose of the vaccine improves protection. “Pfizer President Albert Bourla Said in a statement Early results on the continued efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

The next step is to change the definition of what the CDC means to be “fully vaccinated.” CNET asked the CDC for comment, but did not immediately respond.

For more information, this is what we know Omicron variant And how New mutations compare to Delta..And this is the way Save the vaccine card on your mobile phone..

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.