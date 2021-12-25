LA County – Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NBC Los Angeles





Los Angeles County reported about 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve, with a sharp rise warning that the county’s public health director could lead to a record number of daily infections by the end of the year. I continued. Supported by a highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, 9,988 new infections on Friday recorded an increase of 15.7% from 8,633 on Thursday. The county on Friday reported an additional 21 COVID-related deaths, increasing the cumulative total to 27,533. With 9,988 new cases, the county caused a total of 1,595,239 pandemics. According to the county, as of Friday, the average daily rate of virus-positive people had risen to 15%, more than triple that of a week ago. Public health director Barbara Ferrer said on Wednesday that this dramatic increase in infectious diseases could reach the highest level of pandemic with more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of the year. I warned that there was. Feller also said hospitalizations have been relatively stable so far, recognizing the contribution of the COVID vaccine to prevent serious illness in infected individuals. As of Friday, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals had increased to 801 and exceeded 800 for the first time since early October, according to state statistics. Hospitalization for 801 has increased from 770 on Thursday. Feller said the majority of people hospitalized for the virus have not been vaccinated, and the number of hospitalizations for vaccinated residents has remained low since shots became available. Insisted. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics. According to Feller, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die. On Thursday, the county reported an additional 24 COVID-related deaths, increasing the cumulative total to 27,512. With 8,633 new cases, the county totaled 1,585,313 pandemics. According to Feller, the county is not immediately considering returning to the blockade or strict restrictions on other public activities, but will depend on the actions taken by the population to slow the spread of the virus. “I’m always transparent and honest, and for variants like Omicron and other variants that may occur in the future, I have to put all the options on the table,” she said. Make it available to us to save people’s lives and livelihoods and avoid overwhelming the hospital system. “ “… If we can all do this, we all promise to celebrate as safely as possible, which means we may change some of our plans. No, OK, “she said.

