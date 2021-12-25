Onondaga County reports the most Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began nearly 22 months ago.





Syracuse, NY — Report COVID-19 The number of cases in Onondaga County reached a record high on Friday as highly contagious variants of Omicron continue to cause havoc. The county health department reported 651 new cases of Covid-19, the highest total since the start of the pandemic about 22 months ago. This total broke the previous record of 499 new cases set on January 1st. 477 new cases confirmed in Thursday’s test.. The increase in positive tests may be due to the highly contagious nature of the Omicron variant and the increase in the total number of people scheduled to meet on holidays. The health department also receives the results of home exams through an online portal. “We are very concerned that this number will continue to grow exponentially in the coming weeks, especially with the rise of Omicron variants in our community,” Health Commissioner Dr. Indugupta said on Friday. Facebook post.. Omicron has grown from 3% to 73% of US cases in just two weeks. The number of cases is one indicator of the rate of spread of the virus, but the actual number to note is the number of people hospitalized or died. It may take several weeks to find out how many people who are currently infected go to the hospital or get sick to death. Read more: The painful Covid lesson in Central New York in 2021: Who is alive and dead now? On Thursday, county official Ryan McMahon reported that 133 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized, 34 of whom were in the intensive care unit. He also reported that there were no hospital deaths on Thursday. The number of hospitalizations on Friday was not available due to weekend holidays. McMahon said in a tweet that these numbers will be reported on Monday. “We can learn more about the impact on hospitals in the next few days, but the numbers are still in the same range,” McMahon said. Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

