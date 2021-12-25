The whole family has won a breakthrough COVID at Thanksgiving.This is what we have learned

When a 2-year-old child tests positive for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving, most vaccinated households test because only the faces of their parents appear to be coughing or sneezing. I found out that I would receive it.

And if you’re thinking, “But couldn’t she just wear a mask?” Then you weren’t raising a toddler during the pandemic.

Breakthrough experiences are becoming more common as our vaccine protection declines, pandemic precautions diminish, and variants become more common and evasive.

The story of our family began on Monday after Thanksgiving. And I left some questions I’m trying to answer, hoping that our experience will help others navigate their December vacation.

As my 8-year-old Cub Scout Nest boys were tinkering with a compass in a dark church parking lot, I received a text message from my 16-year-old wife, Moria.

“Maybe I need to go home … now,” she wrote. An 11-year-old cousin who was at our house for Thanksgiving tested positive for COVID.

“”[Expletive]”I thought.

Moria’s first thought was, “I’m a bad guy. What did I think of when I invited 20 people from Texas and Tennessee to my house?”

As a health care journalist, what came to my mind was, “It’s really interesting to see who gets sick.”

Fall like a domino

Ironically, this communication event could have started because our extended family was trying. Maximize The power of the vaccine. The presumed source of infection, an 11-year-old distant cousin, could theoretically have been vaccinated with a 5-11 year old Pfizer vaccine before the Thanksgiving Day.

However, my cousin was about to turn 12, so the mother decided to wait until her daughter’s birthday at the end of November. At that point, she will qualify for a higher adult dose of the COVID vaccine.

that is Reasonable idea, It reminded me of some visionary words Dr. James Hilldress, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meharry Medical College in Nashville. Every time a reporter asked him if he should wait for the most effective vaccine, he replied with his belief advice: the best COVID vaccine is what you can get right away.

In our home, our immediate concern was unvaccinated 2-year-old Luisa. But the next morning, I also tested 8-year-old Turner. He had just received his second pediatric Pfizer vaccine the day before and was actually feeling a little poor.

Here in Nashville, you can easily take a free PCR test without reservation. And that night, Turner’s results arrived by email — “a virus was detected.”

At that time, there were two small COVID patients. Luisa, who we call “Lou,” was snorting and coughing. But neither child had a fever.

We warned their school. Fortunately, Turner’s Elementary School at Metro Nashville Public School strictly enforces mask requirements, despite the effective Tennessee State Parliament. Outlawed Obligation of mask. Therefore, no one else needed to be quarantined. He was sent home for quarantine for 10 days.

However, Lou’s preschool class received a horrifying email: sorry, parents, the class is off for at least a week.

Moria felt guilty and shameful. My view was more philosophical: sorry, this is life in the age of COVID.

Two of us were trying our vaccine. I have been using Pfizer completely since mid-April. Moria was hooking a shot of Moderna a few weeks ago. I was planning a booster, but neither had time to get a booster yet. However, Moria was probably a little more protected than I was, as she had antibodies after getting sick in a fairly average COVID case in 2020.

By the first weekend after Thanksgiving, everyone in our house was pretty sick of each other, but otherwise healthy. Still, I was supposed to go to a radio station for an on-air fundraising activity, so I decided to test myself.

And to my surprise, I was positive.

I didn’t notice any symptoms, but I started to wonder if the sniffer was a little off. It may have been my imagination. But at least I didn’t have to pretend to be away from children infected with COVID.

In the end, as a family, we successfully survived this unexpected holiday. My wife and I are lucky to be able to work at home. We had to rely on more screen time than we wanted. Trampoline pandemic gifts were especially useful at this point to keep the kids sane and some exercise.

We provided quarantine time and resumed normal routines on December 13th. I did a PCR test just in case, but it returned negative. We sent the children back to school a few days before the Christmas holidays. And it ended our holiday brush with COVID.

But that experience left me some questions, and I spent some time trying to answer them.

How else could the family gathering be kept safe?

It is a risk to have nearly 20 people under one roof for several days. We knew that all adults were vaccinated. And the grandparents who had the highest risk of serious illness were boosted. The children who came to our house were mixed when it came to vaccine status.

In retrospect, it would have been nice to have a quick test just before everyone got together.Epidemiologist Say It does not eliminate the risk of infection, but it does provide a low-risk window. At the same time, to be honest, there was something I didn’t want to know. Due to the surge in locals, Thanksgiving has already been canceled at the last minute of 2020, and frankly, we couldn’t get together with our family.

As Christmas approaches, the current official advice from the Biden administration cannot easily respond to the situation we faced.

President Biden said in a speech on Omicron on December 21st: “”Some Americans are wondering if they can safely celebrate their vacation with family and friends. The answer is “yes”. It is possible if you and the people you celebrate are vaccinated, especially if you are getting booster shots. “Follow the precautions we all are familiar with,” he added.

But how does that apply to our family, which has a mix of vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children?

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the next day she advice “Before you get together with others, get vaccinated, boosted, wear a mask in a public indoor environment, and get a COVID-19 test,” said an American.

In retrospect, taking these quick tests was certainly a good idea, but it’s unclear if everyone in our party was able to get those tests. Moreover, they are not free.Test availability is less stable in the United States than in Europe, and many Americans have recently Complained About not being able to find them.

Did the COVID vaccine work?

It certainly seems to have been the case. Only unvaccinated infants had symptoms at our home. My infection was considered a “breakthrough” case, but the vaccine played its part and prevented me from getting sick and feeling sick. Even our 8-year-old kid, who received only one of the two pediatric shots during Thanksgiving, seems to have benefited from protection.

What if the guest doesn’t know the test is positive?

This is the only part of the story that scares me. Had I not been warned, I wouldn’t have considered taking the test. Even a small roux had what I consider to be a “clad”. Her symptoms did not look like COVID. No one had a fever. Asymptomatic cases tend not to spread the virus as much as those with a lot of coughing and sneezing everywhere. However, if they had not been warned about their exposure, they could have silently infected more people, perhaps those vulnerable to severe infections.

My wife and I still need to get a booster, but with these breakthrough infections, do we have to wait a bit to get a booster?

official recommendation The purpose of the CDC is to get a booster as soon as the symptoms go away. However, there is an idea among infectious disease experts that it may be ideal to wait longer for the new antibodies produced by breakthrough infections to “mature”.

But, like many things in this pandemic, science is still emerging. Official advice remains: Get the booster 6 months after the second vaccination. If you have a breakthrough infection at that point, wait a little longer for the symptoms to disappear. There is absolutely no way to be sure that the infection is mild like we do. COVID infections, even breakthroughs, can be very serious and even fatal. Boosting is the best way to prevent infection.

I haven’t got the booster yet, but I will.

What exactly does this mean? Preventive gatherings, frequent tests, and a lot of turmoil and delays in life?

I don’t pray for a long time. Life during this pandemic asks many of us, even when we follow science and are vaccinated. In contrast, once you know that you were around someone with the flu, you will not be tested for the flu. For many families, two weeks of rest has real financial implications. And it is psychologically burdensome. I blame people for continuing their business if they decide to see what happens after a possible exposure rather than looking for a test if they get well after being vaccinated. I can not do it.

However, COVID is also quite different from influenza. COVID kills more than 1,200 Americans per day on average. So we have to treat it differently and do what we can to protect the people around us.

Copyright 2021 WPLN News. For more information, please visit: WPLN News ..