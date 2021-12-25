CNESST expands the use of N95 masks for healthcare professionals amid a surge in COVID

Article content
With the proliferation of COVID-19 cases caused by the arrival of Omicron variants, the Quebec Workplace Safety Commission is expanding the need for healthcare professionals to wear N95 masks.
The Quebec Workplace Safety Commission is expanding the use of N95 to healthcare professionals in all risky situations, including in cold climates.
With the proliferation of COVID-19 cases caused by the arrival of Omicron variants, the Quebec Workplace Safety Commission is expanding the need for healthcare professionals to wear N95 masks.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
Commission des normes de l’énergie, delas anté et delasé curité du travail (CNESST) previously required the wearing of N95 masks. All personnel working in the hot zone in February , When Requirements have been extended to warm zones March.
After meeting with partners on Friday, CNESST said it would like to extend the use of N95 to healthcare professionals who provide care in risky situations, including certain situations in the cold zone.
CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, as part of that, outlined in a Thursday document the circumstances under which N95 would be required. Healthcare professionals should wear this type of mask in the following situations or during the next care.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but the article continues below.
CIUSSS said Thursday that the Emergency Department at Lakeshore General Hospital, St Mary’s Hospital, Opital de LaSalle and Douglas Mental Health University Institute will increase delivery of N95.
Quebec almost reported 9,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday , And the government expects that number to be higher, given that many Quebecs use rapid inspections instead of going to centers where waiting times are hours.
On Wednesday, the state announced that it was changing. Testing guidelines That’s because it can no longer keep up with demand.
All coronavirus related news montrealgazette.com/tag/coronavirus ..
For vaccine passports, Tap here ..
Sign up for an email magazine dedicated to local COVID-19 coverage. montrealgazette.com/coronavirusnews ..
Help support our local journalism by Subscribe to Montreal Gazette here ..
Sources
2/ https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/health-care-workers-must-wear-n95-masks-in-at-risk-situations-cnesst
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]