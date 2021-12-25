Australia Covid Updates: Record Cases of Christmas Day with Outbreaks in SA, New South Wales, Queensland | Health

Record Covid cases were reported across Australia on Christmas Day as overwhelming laboratory clinics were forced to close and tens of thousands of people spent their vacations in isolation.

New South Wales recorded the highest number of Covid daily cases ever with 6,288 new infectious diseases announced on Saturday.

Covid infections continued to surge Victoria, Authorities announced 2,108 new Covid-19 infections and 6 deaths from the virus.

Queensland, along with state health minister Yvette D’Ath, has released daily records of 765 new cases, proclaiming that the virus is “everywhere now.” D’Ath confirmed that 151 of these cases were Omicron strains.

South Australia recorded 634 new cases on Saturday. Go down a little From 688 reported the day before. So far, sampling of the state’s current outbreaks shows that 81% of cases are Omicron variants.

The Australian Capital Territory also set a new daily infection record with 142 Covid cases. It was the fourth consecutive day that ACT broke the daily infection rate.

Tasmania recorded 33 new Covid cases, Northern territory He published 19 new cases, 10 of which were international travelers.

Western Australia has reported two new cases, following the five cases announced on Friday. Both new incidents involved French backpackers arriving from Queensland to the state on Sunday.

Genome sequencing confirms that backpackers carry the delta variant, and Western Australian health officials said on Saturday that “all cases associated with this development can also be considered delta.” rice field.

Currently, there are more than 30,000 active Covid cases in New South Wales and more than 17,000 active Covid cases in Victoria, with quarantine orders that disrupt Christmas rally planning. Travel planning in a pinch Of thousands of travelers

In New South Wales, a record 6,288 new cases were detected in 149,261 tests conducted Friday 24 hours to 8 pm during the reporting period.

NSW COVID-19 Update – Saturday, December 25, 2021 24-hour reporting period until 8 pm last night: -95% of people over 16 years have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine once

Hospitalizations in the state are relatively stable, with 388 Covid patients admitted on Saturday, up from 382 on Friday.

On Saturday, 53 to 52 patients on Friday received intensive care in the state. Of those in the ICU, 14 were on ventilators.

There were no new deaths in New South Wales, and the state’s initial dose rate has risen to 95% after slowing in recent weeks.

In Victoria, 2,208 cases were detected from 83,456 tests. Hospitalization was stable in 361 cases and 71 cases occurred in the ICU in Victoria.

At least six test sites in Melbourne were so overwhelmed that they had to close by 9:30 am.

Among the closed sites were Alfred’s walkthrough, Monash University, and Royal Children’s Hospital drive-through site.

Other sites had long wait times, such as a three-hour wait at the Melbourne Showgrounds drive-through. Many other test sites were closed on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, in New South Wales, test cues increased throughout the day. When Sydney ciders flocked to Bondi Beach to enjoy the warm weather, a line of cars from a local drive-through test clinic meandered to the northern end of the beach until late in the morning.

On Christmas Eve, 123,500 Covid-19 vaccines were given throughout Australia, 94,072 of which were boosters.

