Increased number of OC residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Santa Ana (CNS) —The number of Orange County residents hospitalized for coronavirus increased from 218 to 229 on Friday, but the latest state statistics show 58 patients in the intensive care unit. Reduced from 54 to 54.

What you need to know The latest figures come the day after county health officials report 655 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus-related deaths.

The case rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 10.2, the positive test rate is 3.1%, and the quartile of health inequalities is 3.6%, which represents the area with the greatest pandemic damage. ..

The number of fully vaccinated residents of Orange County has increased from 2,295,286 to 2,314,232, according to data released Thursday.

Studies show that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are at least 70% effective against infection with the Omicron mutant.

OCHCA does not report weekend or holiday COVID data.

The county’s deputy health official told reporters Thursday that the new and highly contagious variant of Omicron could be far more prevalent than the two cases identified so far.

“I think the actual prevalence forecast data for Omicron probably exceeds 60% of the county cases,” Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon said in a weekly phone call with reporters.

The data are “delayed” about a week to 10 days, she said.

“Most of them seem to be Omicron,” Chinsio-Kwong said of the increased COVID-19 infection. “There is still a mixture of deltas.”

According to Chinsio-Kwong, residents should use a “fit-fit” face cover indoors, when crowded, or when vaccinated, as much as possible to prevent infection. You need to do.

Even if the new variant shows milder symptoms, she said there are just as many reasons to try to prevent the infection.

“Every time it infects an individual, it has the opportunity to mutate,” said Chinsio-Kwong. “We all need to take precautions and limit the spread of COVID.”

She said the tests are on the rise.

“We know that more tests are being done because the antigen tests are popping out of the shelves, and no antigen tests have been reported,” said Chinsio-Kwong.

Parents need to pay attention to further tests before students return to class after winter vacation, she added.

As of Thursday, the county had 20.3% of ICU beds and 68% of ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 87% were unvaccinated and 88% were unvaccinated in the intensive care unit.

The case rate per 100,000 unvaccinated people is 30.9 as of December 18, and the latest statistics are available. This is up from 25.4 on December 11th.

For vaccination, the case rate was 6.8, up from 3.8 on December 11.

That number includes an increase from 2,144,648 to 2,162,816 residents who received a double-dose regimen of the vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna.

The number of people who received a single vaccination with Johnson & Johnson increased from 150,638 to 151,416. The county distributed 768,412 booster shots.