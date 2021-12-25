British Columbia contact tracing and testing at maximum capacity, health officials say

British Columbia’s public health officials said contact tracing and test sites have reached maximum capacity as the state is experiencing the worst surge in COVID-19.

Health officials announced 2,441 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — a record daily number of cases in the state for four consecutive days — so far 1,613 Omicron variants have been identified in BC, of ​​which 959 are Vancouver Coastal Health. Identified by authorities.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you need to assume that you are infected with COVID and take steps to prevent it from being transmitted,” state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. I mentioned at the press conference.

“Omicron is different … in a sense, we are in another game.”

Henry said tests should be available not only for the most at-risk people, but also for healthcare professionals who need a negative test to work.

Therefore, she urged British Columbia people not to seek testing for travel purposes and to actively self-quarantine if they were suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

People who are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms, not immunodeficiency, should be self-quarantined for a week. Those who are not completely vaccinated should be self-quarantined for 10 days.

Close contact requires self-monitoring of symptoms for 2 weeks without contact tracking, and unvaccinated close contact requires self-isolation for 10 days.

The number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 is 2,414 out of the 235,658 cases confirmed so far.

Triage that occurs on long test lines

On Thursday, the state conducted 20,133 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix. This is the most common day in British Columbia.

When A long line at the test siteOfficials say that “triage” is taking place at Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health Authority, and some people are trying to get a PCR test instead, which is undergoing a rapid antigen test.

“If you’re young and have no potential risk factors, especially if you’re vaccinated, the most efficient way to get what you need may be a quick test,” Henry said. I am saying.

Vancouver Coastal Health has opened a new test center at the University of British Columbia Life Sciences Center. The center is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 7 pm. Health officials say they will temporarily divert people who have access to the COVID-19 test service. St. Vincent test site to UBC’s new site starting on Christmas day due to winter storm warning.

According to health officials, the UBC site is indoors, but can complete the same amount of testing as the St. Vincent site.

Elderly people, immunocompromised people, and younger children are now prioritizing the PCR test, a gold standard test for confirming or eliminating infection.

Health Minister Adrian Dix is ​​in the state Age-based strategy To develop booster doses.

People in their 60s across the state are invited to book a third shot 6 months after the second dose, along with clinically vulnerable people. Currently, people over the age of 63 are invited to book shots.

“Our development remains strong,” said Dix. “20 percent of the eligible population [has] I have already received the third dose. “

According to Dix, a total of 147,371 vaccinations are expected between December 22nd and January 2nd, and he urged those invited to book shots.

Current COVID-19 limits

Henry Tuesday press conference..

They include:

There is no gathering of indoor organizations of all sizes, such as weddings, receptions and parties.

The bar and nightclub have been closed.

Up to 6 people per table in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

The gym, fitness center and adult dance classes must be closed.

Seating events such as concerts, sports games and cinemas have been reduced to 50% capacity.

The swimming pool will continue to operate, but staff will need to scan the vaccination QR code proof before allowing the user. The hotel pool is exempt.

Personal gatherings are still limited to 10 guests or one additional household in addition to your household. Everyone in the household needs to be vaccinated.

The new rules do not include restrictions on travel within BC before Christmas. The state emphasizes the need to balance the mental health of the family with reducing the spread of the virus.