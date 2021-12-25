Description: When to deploy Booster Jab

In a preliminary statement on Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) has stated the introduction of booster doses of COVID-19 Vaccines should be “certainly evidence-based” and targeted at groups and front-line workers at the highest risk of serious illness. Evidence to date states that six months after the second dose, it “shows” a “minimal to moderate” reduction in vaccine protection against serious illness.

What is this proof?

On December 7, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on Immunity systematically conducted 18 studies on vaccine efficacy conducted in various countries (excluding India) between June 17 and December 2. We conducted a review. The vaccines evaluated were Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Used as Covishield in India), and Johnson & Johnson.

This review estimated the mean change in vaccine efficacy (VE) 1-6 months after complete vaccination. For symptomatic disorders, VE decreased by 32% in the elderly (aged 50 and older) and by 25.4% at all ages. In severe illness, it decreased by 9.7% in the elderly and 8% in all ages. The review summarizes as follows:

⦿ Moderate reduction in VE after 6 months for infectious and symptomatic diseases

⦿ Minimum decrease in VE over time for severe illness

⦿ After 6 months, continued VE follow-up is required for further vaccinations.

Influence of ⦿ Omicron Nothing is known about the decline of VE

Are these charges good news or bad?

Dr Srinath Reddy, President of the Indian Public Health Foundation and a leader in public health, said he needed to look at two specific data points: age-specific data and breakthrough infections that cause severe illness. rice field.

“I would like to see data on severe illnesses over 50, over 60, and over 70. For example, 18% for over 60 and 25% for over 70. Then we are in trouble. “I will.”

“We need to see how many breakthrough infections are classified as severe. If it’s mild to moderate, don’t worry,” he added. I did. “India also has comorbidity at a young age, so I would also like to look at data and severity levels for people aged 45-55 and older.”

How soon should India ideally start the booster effect?

With reference to the WHO statement, VK Paul, Head of the National Covid-19 Task Force, said: [the decision in India] It must be driven by science applicable to our situation and by science applicable to our vaccines. You’re mainly reading about other platform vaccines with different comorbidity profiles and several age profiles in different settings, “he said.

“There is an enthusiastic effort to culture the virus and test the vaccine [against Omicron].. Rest assured that adolescent vaccination and booster immunization decisions are based on scientific principles and the comprehensive interests of the Indian people. “

States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Delhi have repeatedly called on the center to start the booster effect. So is the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and many health professionals.

“We are very angry with the delay. In the UK and some other countries, there is a third vaccination. It is said that evidence is needed to clear the booster effect. There are signs of warning and it is certain that the government needs to act proactively, “said Dr. JA Jayalal, president of IMA.

Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the Covid Task Force, said booster administration can be initiated even during the primary administration. “This is not one or both situations. It must be done at the same time. Those who need a second dose are definitely a priority, but especially for people with weakened immunity and healthcare professionals. , A third dose is also required. “

What aspects are experts considering?

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is investigating data from around the world and India on three aspects: T cell response, antibody response with one and another vaccine, and duration of immunization after infection. increase. Dr. Ballam Bhargava, Chief of the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), said.

According to sources, ICMR’s real-time trackers show that breakthrough infections account for less than 2% of the general population and about 7% for doctors and nurses.

According to sources, there is a detailed discussion of additional doses focused on cell-mediated immunity from memory cells, which plays an important role in providing protection against serious illness and hospitalization.

Sources also said, “A specific date and timeline are very important. The majority of India’s adult population receives the first dose just before the second wave, the second dose, the majority of the adult population. Was definitely administered after the second wave … A significant proportion have already received “additional doses” for the antibody. Response from the April-May delta surge. How this affects immunity is being scientifically investigated, “said sources.

Which vaccine could be used as booster immunity in India?

Preliminary consensus was reached while NTAGI was investigating the scientific evidence. Covaxin) Or adenoviral vector vaccines (eg Covishield or AstraZeneca vaccines), the third dose should not be on the same platform.

Preliminary studies from outside India suggest that a third dose of AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant. New data will also be considered.

If a recommendation is made, eligible recipients may have multiple options within the next few months, including:

⦿ Hyderabad-based biological E Corbevax, A protein subunit vaccine containing only the antigenic portion of the virus

⦿ Serum Institute of India (SII) Covovax is a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, and US-based Novavax and SII have already received an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

⦿ Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine will be available in late January, according to sources.

⦿ India’s first m-RNA Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, is expected to inoculate Rs 600 million, according to the government.