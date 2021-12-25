LA County reports about 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday – Daily News

Los Angeles County reported 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 24, a surprise that raised deep concern among community-wide public health authorities and medical leaders fearing record numbers by the end of the year. Extends the three-day increase in power.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,988 new COVID-19 cases have increased the county’s total to 1,595,239.

With 21 new deaths from COVID-19 posted on Friday, the county-wide total has reached 27,533 to date.

The county does not update the coronavirus metric on Christmas day.

According to the state database, the total number of hospitalized people across the county increased by nearly 50 overnight to 850. There were 181 patients in the intensive care unit.

Of the more than 9.9 million individuals tested. According to the county report, 15% of people were positive.

The proliferation of COVID-19 infections is due primarily to the rapid spread of Omicron mutants, which were first discovered primarily in South Africa and rapidly migrated around the world, including all 50 states in the United States. Health officials say there is no evidence that Omicron can cause more serious illnesses, but it can easily spread from person to person, including those who have been vaccinated.

Statistics continue to reflect a continuing surge, warning that the county’s director of public health could record daily infections by the end of the year.

Supported by a highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new infection of 8,633 on Thursday recorded a 33% increase from 6,509 on Wednesday.

The number on Wednesday was more than double the total on Tuesday when 3,052 cases were reported.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said this week, with this dramatic increase in infectious diseases, the number of cases per day could exceed 20,000 by the end of the year, reaching the highest level of pandemic. I warned that there was.

She also said that Omicron would become the county’s dominant stock within a few weeks.

Feller said on Wednesday that hospitalizations have been relatively stable so far, recognizing the vaccine’s work in preventing infected people from becoming seriously ill. However, according to state figures, on Thursday, the number of coronavirus-positive patients in county hospitals increased to 801 and exceeded 800 for the first time since early October.

The majority of people in the hospital are not vaccinated, Feller said. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics.

According to Feller, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die.

According to the county, the average daily percentage of people who tested positive for the virus rose to 6.6% as of Thursday, more than triple that of a week ago.

As of Sunday, 78% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the 10.3 million inhabitants of the county as a whole, 74% have been vaccinated at least once and 66% have been fully vaccinated.

Black residents maintain the lowest overall vaccination rate of only 56% with at least one vaccination. The percentage of Latino residents is 62%, while that of whites is 75% and that of Asians is 84%.

According to Feller, the county is not immediately considering returning to the blockade or strict restrictions on other public activities, but will depend on the actions taken by the population to slow the spread of the virus.

Still, some live shows and other forms of entertainment were either canceled or inadvertently virtualized due to outbreaks between staff.

For example, both USC and UCLA have postponed a basketball game scheduled for next week because both programs use the COVID-19 protocol.

And on Friday, the USC announced that the first week of the spring semester, scheduled to begin on January 10, will be virtual. Later, several campuses at the University of California announced at the beginning of the week that the spring campus would be virtualized in two weeks.

Also highlighting the rise in incidents on Friday was the rush at at least one test site, and Kaiser Permanente’s test operation in Gardena saw a row of cars in three blocks in the morning. ..

The car meandered north on Figueroa Street, east on Victoria Street, south on Broadway, west on West Griffith Street, and towards Kaiser Parking. The vehicle then reached the test area in a zigzag manner throughout the lot.

People there reported that they would wait up to three hours to take the test at the drive-through site, causing frustration from some.

“We’ve been two years old, but it’s still the first,” said Gerald Rivas, a resident of San Pedro. “They should have understood this long ago and started sending tests.”

However, the long line highlighted current concerns about the surge in incidents.

Gloria Guerrero of San Pedro said she has canceled her family trip to Palm Springs and is now taking the test as a Christmas present for her son.

“My neighbor and her grandson now have a COVID,” Guerrero said. “My son was worried and wanted me to be examined.”

The non-profit Community Organized Relief Effort, commonly referred to as CORE, states that it will expand its COVID-19 testing capabilities in the coming weeks. Co-founded by actor Sean Penn to meet the booming demand, CORE is a site-wide site in Los Angeles, with an average of 250 tests per day prior to Omicron’s surge, to a minimum of 1,000 tests per day. I hope to increase it to.

CORE said it would meet demand by adding two new sites a week during the holidays. Nonprofits currently operate 11 test clinics, both on fixed sites and on mobile. We plan to increase the number to 13 by December 30th and 15 by the first weekend of January.

No details were available regarding where the new site will be located. CORE is also working to provide rapid testing on eight sites by the first week of January.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is not surprising to us at CORE. Less than 3% of people in low-income countries are vaccinated and world leaders are the least serviced in the world. Unless we continue to prioritize vaccination of people, new variants will emerge and continue to surge, “CORE said in a statement provided to the City News Service.

“We are working with our local partners to provide access to the most marginalized and vulnerable communities that people can’t afford to spend three hours waiting in line for testing,” he said. The commercial organization added.

CORE partners include Pasadena Job Center, YMCA, Girls Club of LA, Los Angeles Health Services, Alma Family Center, Santa Fe Springs City, Los Angeles County Libraries, Herald Christian Center, Union Station, Echo Park Residents, LA City Parks. , Recreation, Mayor’s Office, LA Apparel, NoHo Alliance, Graph Lab, Flow Health, Carbon Health, Flugent, LA County, Cullogram.

CORE was founded by Penn and Henry in response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake. During the pandemic, we partnered with the city to provide free testing, vaccines, and support services to the vulnerable community in Los Angeles. We have expanded our business in the United States and internationally, with more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 5.9 million COVID-19 tests worldwide as of December 2021. See coreresponse.org for more information.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday efforts to increase access to tests across the state, primarily by increasing uptime on state-owned sites. He said there are about 6,300 test sites in the state.

“We determined that 90% of Californians … could access a test site within 30 minutes of their home and 60% could access it within just 15 minutes of their home. There are 257 OptimServe partners, especially in high demand. If there is a bottleneck, we are working to extend our business hours and expand our partners, “says Newsom.

County officials have vowed to seek options to respond to the surge.

“I’m always transparent and honest, and for variants like Omicron and other variants that may occur in the future, I have to put all the options on the table,” she said. “All the tools we have must be available to protect people’s lives and livelihoods.”

If not, Feller warned, the hospital system could overrun.

“If we can all do this, we all promise to celebrate as safely as possible. This could mean changing part of the plan. There is, “she said. fine. “

City News Service, contributor Hoard Freshman, staff writers Chris Haire and Lisa Jacobs contributed to this report.