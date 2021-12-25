Connect with us

Health

LA County reports about 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday – Daily News

Published

50 seconds ago

on

By

 


Los Angeles County reported 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, December 24, a surprise that raised deep concern among community-wide public health authorities and medical leaders fearing record numbers by the end of the year. Extends the three-day increase in power.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,988 new COVID-19 cases have increased the county’s total to 1,595,239.

With 21 new deaths from COVID-19 posted on Friday, the county-wide total has reached 27,533 to date.

The county does not update the coronavirus metric on Christmas day.

According to the state database, the total number of hospitalized people across the county increased by nearly 50 overnight to 850. There were 181 patients in the intensive care unit.

Of the more than 9.9 million individuals tested. According to the county report, 15% of people were positive.

The proliferation of COVID-19 infections is due primarily to the rapid spread of Omicron mutants, which were first discovered primarily in South Africa and rapidly migrated around the world, including all 50 states in the United States. Health officials say there is no evidence that Omicron can cause more serious illnesses, but it can easily spread from person to person, including those who have been vaccinated.

Statistics continue to reflect a continuing surge, warning that the county’s director of public health could record daily infections by the end of the year.

Supported by a highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the new infection of 8,633 on Thursday recorded a 33% increase from 6,509 on Wednesday.

The number on Wednesday was more than double the total on Tuesday when 3,052 cases were reported.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said this week, with this dramatic increase in infectious diseases, the number of cases per day could exceed 20,000 by the end of the year, reaching the highest level of pandemic. I warned that there was.

She also said that Omicron would become the county’s dominant stock within a few weeks.

Feller said on Wednesday that hospitalizations have been relatively stable so far, recognizing the vaccine’s work in preventing infected people from becoming seriously ill. However, according to state figures, on Thursday, the number of coronavirus-positive patients in county hospitals increased to 801 and exceeded 800 for the first time since early October.

The majority of people in the hospital are not vaccinated, Feller said. As of Wednesday, unvaccinated people had a hospitalization rate of 25 in 100,000, compared to 1 in 100,000 vaccinated, according to county statistics.

According to Feller, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die.

According to the county, the average daily percentage of people who tested positive for the virus rose to 6.6% as of Thursday, more than triple that of a week ago.

As of Sunday, 78% of eligible county residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once and 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the 10.3 million inhabitants of the county as a whole, 74% have been vaccinated at least once and 66% have been fully vaccinated.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2021/12/24/la-county-reports-nearly-10000-new-coronavirus-cases-friday

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: