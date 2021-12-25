Important Lessons from Africa’s COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment-World

The largest vaccination activity in history in Africa is on track.All but one of the 54 African countries Deployment of COVID-19 vaccine The continent is given doses of about 250 million doses.

Still, only 3% of the nearly 8 billion doses given worldwide are given in Africa, more than 60% in many high-income countries, compared to only about 8% of Africans. Fully vaccinated.

Ten months after the first vaccine arrived in Africa and as shipments increased, the World Health Organization (WHO) is helping African countries review and improve the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 23 African countries have embarked.In-action review,’Evaluate all areas of national vaccine deployment, from coordination and planning to training, logistics, monitoring, service delivery, vaccine safety and risk communication, and community involvement.

Twenty-three African countries have already updated their national vaccine deployment plans based on the recommendations from these reviews.

“Because of the unprecedented vaccination campaign in both speed and scale, there will inevitably be some tweaks as we progress. WHO is the center of support for this and many valuables that the country can share. Best practices and lessons have emerged, “says Dr. Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the WHO Immunization and Vaccine Development Program in Africa.

Certain lessons are context-specific, but recurring themes are emerging throughout the region.

The best planners get the best results

With strong government efforts and initial involvement, more than 40 countries have finalized a national vaccine introduction plan before the first vaccine arrives. These countries are usually better than underdeveloped or unplanned countries.

In Botswana, one of the six African countries that will meet WHO’s global goal of fully vaccination of 40% of the population by the end of December 2021, national and district-level emergency operations centers will coordinate transportation, etc. Addressed an operational issue.

Ethiopia, which uses 80% of the available vaccines, is valuable by using a reverse logistics system to return vaccine doses from underutilized areas and redistribute them to high-demand areas. Avoided the expiration of various doses.

In Ghana, in addition to focusing on the protection of the elderly, populations were prioritized for vaccination based on their vulnerability and potential risk of exposure at work. Good planning also helped the country take advantage of innovative tools such as: Drone, To reach a distant community.

“We are at a crucial moment in this pandemic,” said Dr. Mihigo. “As vaccine delivery has improved, we must work hard to remove the barriers to effective and widespread vaccination. Countries have strengthened funding and support for vaccine delivery operations and logistics. We need to work on hesitation, “he adds.

Limited funds and commodities are blocking Africa

Africa faces a $ 1.3 billion shortfall in operating costs, including cold chain logistics and travel expenses, payments to vaccinators and supervisors, and looming stuff. Lack of syringes and other important products..

Many challenges are better addressed with reliable funding, such as training vaccinators and ensuring adequate support staff, improving software for data capture, and ensuring that all countries have sufficient freezer and logistics elements. can do.

“COVID-19 does not know the border,” says Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe. “If only one country lags behind immunity, the virus is given room to mutate into a more dangerous variant. Apart from ethical reasons, this is a step up for high-income countries and low-income. That’s why we need to help the country get the right resources for vaccination. At any financial cost. “

Need to increase demand

As the supply of vaccines improves, so does the demand.

Although it is difficult to quantify the level of demand for vaccines, information shared in different African countries shows that distrust and misinformation are pushing demand down.

“It’s never been easy to fight false information that encourages vaccine hesitation,” says Dr. Gilson Parc, an immunology officer covering the WHO’s Central African countries. “Low demand contributes to low uptake.”

While some countries struggle to administer 50% of the available doses, many African countries are finding creative ways to increase demand.

The Ghana Misinformation and Rumor Management Task Force is working to address false allegations at the national and regional levels. Senegal’s free calling center provides facts to the uncertain public. Botswana surveyed its population to understand overall risk perception, and then #ArmReady campaign To increase public demand.

Sponsored by WHO Africa Infodemic Response Alliance (AIRA) Bring together African fact-checking organizations, big data, AI, innovation organizations, and major intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations to share facts about COVID-19 and vaccines.

“Incorrect information is ubiquitous, and if vaccine hesitation affects intake, the country faces a logistic nightmare that doses must be redistributed quickly so that they are not wasted.” Dr. Parc says.

Africa’s mass vaccination experience is rewarding

African countries have no objection to vaccination of most of their population against diseases such as measles, polio and Ebola hemorrhagic fever, and many countries have these experiences and the existing infrastructure in deploying the COVID-19 vaccine. I am using a structure.

South Sudan uses vaccine accountability tools adopted from the polio campaign to track how well vaccines are distributed and used at service delivery levels.

Countries that previously fought the outbreak of Ebola or engaged in preventive vaccination campaigns already had the ability to store the vaccine at very low temperatures — requirements for the Ebola vaccine and some COVID-19 vaccines. ..

Based on the experience of Ebola, Liberia has set up vaccination sites in frequent locations such as churches, mosques, banks and markets. Similarly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has set up sites in prisons, military areas, and mining sites.

digitalization

Appropriate data is essential for mass vaccination campaigns, and appropriate software and systems must be in place to keep the data relevant in real time.

The data enroll the general public for vaccination and track which vaccines are available where and in what amount, so health authorities can make informed decisions about where vaccines are needed. It can be used for anything, even to assist. Good data is also important for tracking adverse effects and monitoring the safety of vaccines within the population.

“The digitized data helps us plan, monitor, and coordinate vaccination methods in a fast-moving environment where everything is fluid,” says Dr. Parc.

Most countries have attempted to digitize during the COVID-19 vaccination process with the aim of collecting and enrolling real-time data to make the vaccination experience smoother.

Ghana used a QR code to identify vaccinated individuals. In Ethiopia, messaging platforms have helped track immunization at the state level. Angola To avoid overcrowding on immunization sites, we encourage citizens to pre-register for vaccination, and some countries are making good use of digital platforms to monitor post-immunization adverse events.

However, Africa’s ability to capture data that can inform behavior in real time has plenty of room for improvement.

The WHO Africa Regional Office continues to technically and financially support in-action reviews in African countries and is a mechanism for regularly collating and updating lessons from these various countries for sharing in Africa. Has been established.