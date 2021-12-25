Despite record vaccinations, cases of Covid-19 are increasing.This is the reason

The major difference between SARS-CoV, which caused SARS in 2003, and SARS-CoV-2, which caused covid-19, is the response to antibodies. The bad news is that SARS-CoV-2 is much smarter than its predecessor from 2003 when it comes to fighting vaccines.

SARS-CoV, which caused SARS in 2003, is more efficient than SARS-CoV-2 in so-called cell-free infections when floating freely, according to a study published in the Minutes of the Journal of the National Academy of Sciences. Was shown to be. The virus particles infected the target cells by binding to their surface receptors, but remained vulnerable to antibodies produced by previous infections and vaccines.

On the other hand, SARS-CoV-2 is more efficient in cell-to-cell transmission, making it difficult to neutralize with antibodies, the study added.

The study also stated that SARS-CoV-2 is hidden from the immune system by spreading cell-to-cell. “This is basically a form of underground infection,” said Shan-Lu Liu, a professor of virology at The Ohio State University’s Faculty of Veterinary and Biological Sciences and a researcher at the University’s Center for Retroviral Research. increase.

“SARS-CoV-2 can efficiently spread from cell to cell because there is essentially no blocker from the host immunity. The target cell becomes a donor cell and the virus may not leave the cell. Because of that, it’s a wave of diffusion. “Liu added.

To further elaborate, Liu et al. Stated: “Although surface spike proteins alone allowed cell-to-cell transmission, the primary receptors for the virus on the target cells to which the spikes bound were cell-to-cell transmission manipulations. In addition, they neutralizing antibodies caused the virus to cell cells. When spread through, it was found to be less effective against the virus. “

The main point of this study was to compare SARS-CoV-2 with the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS outbreak known as SARS-CoV. Findings explain why the initial outbreak has a much higher case fatality rate, lasting only eight months, but is about to exceed the current two-year pandemic and is almost asymptomatic. Helped to do.

