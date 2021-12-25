Health
New Brunswick reports the best daily record of COVID-19 cases, with one new death on Friday
Halifax-
New Brunswick reported 265 new COVID-19 infections on Friday. This is the state’s highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
An increase in one-day cases, the highest ever, has been announced Thursday, 257 when a new infection was reported.
In addition to Friday’s 265 new cases, the state announced 174 recovery cases, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,653.
Public health has confirmed that a person in his 70s in the St. John area died from the virus.
According to the state’s COVID-19 online dashboard, 152 people have died in New Brunswick in connection with COVID-19.
About the new case on Friday:
• 85 is in the Moncton area (Zone 1)
• 97 is in the St. John area (Zone 2)
• 39 is in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
• 23 is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
• Five are in the Campbellton area (Zone 5)
• Five are in the Bassert area (Zone 6)
• 11 is in the Miramichi area (Zone 7)
There are 39 patients with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Of the hospitalized patients, 21 are over 60 years old and 12 are on ventilator. No inpatients are under the age of 19.
To date, New Brunswick has identified 147 cases of Omicron mutants, none of which have been hospitalized.
New Brunswick will not publish the COVID-19 news release or update the dashboard on December 25th, December 26th, January 1st, and January 2nd.
Information at that time will be provided on December 27th and January 3rd.
The state also cautions all New Brunswick citizens to follow public health guidance during vacations, especially with regard to collection restrictions.
Vaccine renewal
Health officials say that 82.8 percent of eligible New Brunswick residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 89.9 percent received a first dose and 17.8 percent received a boost.
A list of booster dose targets is available online..
Level 2 limits
Based on recommendations from public health, all zones in New Brunswick will move to COVID-19 Winter Plan Level 2..
The transition to Level 2 will take effect on Monday, December 27, 11:59 pm and will be subject to the following restrictions:
• The current household and Steady 20 will be replaced by the household and Steady 10.
• Regular customers eating at the restaurant must show evidence of vaccination and the tables should be at least 2 meters away.
• Restaurants, retail stores, malls, businesses, gyms, salons, spas and entertainment centers will continue to operate, but with 50% capacity and 2 meters of patrons.
• For public meetings, the venue may not hold an event with more than 150 people or an event with a capacity of 50%, whichever is smaller.
• The place of worship has a capacity of 50% and may be operated at a physically remote location. Choirs are not allowed, but one soloist can play if they are at least 4 meters away from the congregation.
• Return to State All travelers, including New Brunswick, must register or have a multipurpose travel pass. Travelers arriving by plane will be provided with a quick inspection kit.
• Unvaccinated people entering the state should be quarantined and tested on the 10th day. International travelers are required to be inspected on the 5th and 10th days according to federal inspection and quarantine guidelines.
• Travelers must follow public health measures such as wearing a mask, keeping physical distance, and staying in Steady 10 when in New Brunswick.
Potential public exposure
A complete list of potential COVID-19 exposure notices in New Brunswick is available in the state. Website..
People with viral symptoms and those who have been in places where they may be exposed to the public are advised to request a test online or call 811 Tele-Care to make an appointment.
