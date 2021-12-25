Health
Quebec health unions have accused plans to allow COVID-positive health workers to continue working
The Quebec government is taking controversial steps to address the shortage of hospital staff due to the surge in cases of COVID-19 amid anger from health unions and workers. increase.
The highly contagious Omicron variant means that thousands of healthcare workers are currently unable to work.
In the last 24 hours, nearly 500 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, and the total number of healthcare staff infected with the virus has exceeded 5,600, according to Radio-Canada.
In response to absenteeism, which has exhausted the list of already shortages and exacerbated the long-standing labor crisis in Quebec hospitals, Radio Canada has announced that the government will provide asymptomatic COVID-19-positive health care workers. Work that I found out that I am seriously considering allowing continuation.
Several unions have blamed controversial measures. This has been an option for medical facilities since March last year. Government documentsHowever, very few have been implemented.
“We don’t want infected workers to be returned to hospitals,” said Réjean Leclerc, chairman of the FSSS-CSN Union, which represents more than 130,000 health workers in Quebec.
“It’s like putting a wolf in a sheep’s enclosure,” he said, pointing out the inevitability of infection as infected and uninfected workers pass each other in the corridor and share the same cafeteria.
Under this measure, asymptomatic infected workers will only work with COVID-19 patients to prevent infection with new hospitalizations. However, Naveed Hussain, a nurse at McGill University Health Center, states that the new variant is a “game changer.”
“Things are evolving very rapidly,” Hussein said. “There can be asymptomatic and infected people within a few hours. The next thing we know is that we are infected with patients, infected with colleagues … and You will lose more medical staff. “
Julie Bushar, chairman of FIQ, Quebec’s largest nursery union, urged the government to reconsider this measure in an email received by CBC Montreal to the Ministry of Health.
“It is irresponsible to expose other essential workers when all resources are needed to treat infected people,” Bushar wrote.
She said the measure “could significantly undermine the safety of medical facilities and public confidence in them.”
N95 mask for all workers, union urges
FSSS-CSN and FIQ are the measures imposed on care facilities and hospitals during the previous wave, such as establishing hot and cold zones for hospitals, restricting staff movement between centers, and making N95 masks available. We are asking the government to revive some. To all staff.
“This time we know what we’re dealing with, so we need to take more precautions. We’ve lived it for 20 months,” Leclerc said.
On Thursday, Radio-Canada reported that the state had purchased an additional 10 million N95 masks to increase inventory, in addition to the 15 million spares. They are used to equip more healthcare professionals, but not all.
Leclerc states that masks need to be made available to everyone. Making multiple healthcare workers sick at the same time causes a “system shutdown.”
“We can’t be half protected. We need to be well protected to avoid absenteeism,” he said.
The CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal also issued a directive on Thursday recommending wearing the N95 in the “cold” zone of the hospital without waiting for Quebec to tackle the problem. ..
On Friday, Quebec’s Workplace Safety Commission, CNESST, calls for increased use of N95 masks for health care workers in dangerous situations in the face of the resurrection of COVID-19 cases and the arrival of Omicron variants. I issued a command.
“CNESST requires people who provide care in the most dangerous situations, including certain situations in cold climates, to increase coverage and use N95 masks,” the release said.
Earlier, the government stated that it would distribute N95 masks primarily to emergency rooms and family medicine groups (GMFs).
Nurse Hussein says she supports the call despite the obvious risks that her colleagues face on a daily basis.
“Our resources are limited … we need to share these resources properly and properly,” he said.
“This is an invisible war … As medical professionals, we are soldiers in this battle. Our priority is to protect patients, so we continue to fight.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-health-unions-covid-positive-workers-1.6297453
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]