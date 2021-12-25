Health
Hospitals continue to tackle patient proliferation and are worried about Omicron – WCCO
Minneapolis (WCCO) — Healthcare workers continue to treat the influx of patients in hospitals in Minnesota, which overwhelms the healthcare system, with more than 1,400 infected with COVID and thousands seeking other treatments.
Andrew Roland Fisher, Ph.D. in Emergency Medicine, working at the Hennepin County Medical Center, said:
Indicates that there is state data Only 21 ICU beds available throughout the stateThere are no ICU beds in 55 hospitals.
The capacity crisis is affecting the ability of doctors and nurses to care for those who need it, doctors say.About Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical team started working in Minnesota We offer some relief.
By Christmas Eve, they are still working at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The situation can be particularly dire, according to Roland Fisher, for rural people who need to be sent to the Twin Cities trauma center.
“They will probably go to their hospital and probably stay in the emergency department without a place to go for days,” she said. “We are so busy that the Twin Cities hospital is overwhelmed and has already burst at the seams, so we can’t accept new patients.”
With the widespread availability of vaccines and boosters now, healthcare professionals are demanding that people take their shots and wear masks to reduce some of the burden.
Vaccination will be provided Strong protection against serious illness and death..
“It’s a pain,” said Dr. Steve Biko Onyanbu, who works at the ICU at Abbott Northwest Hospital. “Obviously we help everyone, whether vaccinated or not, but it’s really hard to know that we could have avoided this.”
Expert If you meet tonight or Christmas, we recommend that you take precautions. Especially because Omicron is spurring a surge in new infections.The new variant is highly contagious and public health experts are still learning about its severity, but some studies have Patients have a lower risk of hospitalization.
Dr. Andrew Olson, Director of Medicine at COVID Hospital at M Health Fairview, said that even mild cases can strain the healthcare system with very high numbers of infections.
“We can combine the potential to reduce the risk of hospitalization with the potential to actually increase the risk of infectiousness, so a very large number is still a small part,” he said. rice field. “So I think it’s too early to know.”
Hospitals are worried about what will happen in the coming weeks, especially as the healthcare system is already at stake. Olson pointed out that it is the Delta variant that is contributing to the current surge in hospitals.
Onyambu said Abbott Northwestern is “always full” and has a shortage of nurses, so we need to come up with ways to provide maximum care with limited resources.
At the Hennepin County Medical Center, winters are usually later than the rest of the year, Roland Fisher said, but they are now experiencing an “unprecedented” number of patients.
“The system is already overwhelmed, and unfortunately there is no room for everyone to take care of when a huge wave of COVID occurs, and no one wants to reach that point,” she said. Told.
If you’re trying to take a test prior to a holiday gathering, the state community testing site will be closed from Christmas Eve to the weekend.Check the list of providers here.
