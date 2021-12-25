Outbreak of Covid-19 Omicron: An unpleasant truth that one expert says we must face

US President Joe Biden says the unvaccinated people are responsible for their own choices, as the Omicron case occurs before the holidays. Video / AP

With a new surge in Covid-19 cases after the arrival of Omicron strains around the world, many are asking for the same thing at Christmas celebrations: no matter what precautions I take, I’m final. Will you be infected with the coronavirus?

One expert states that it is now almost inevitable that we all come into contact with Covid-19.

“It doesn’t matter when it’s a problem,” Dr. Bernard Cummins believes.

The advantage is that the predominant Omicron variant may not be so serious. Preliminary data show that people with this variant are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospitalization than people with Delta strains, the UK public health agency said last week.

UK Health and Security Agency findings add new evidence that Omicron causes milder illnesses than other variants, but spreads faster and avoids vaccines better.

In South Africa, virus watchers are tentatively up to date Already peaked..

According to Dr. Waasila Jassat of the South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the hospital “has never reached capacity.”

The national vaccination rate is only 36%, but the majority of the population is already infected.

In South Africa, there was a surge of about 10,000 cases per day in early December, but the number of weeks leading up to Christmas has declined at a rate of 20.8%.

Francois Venter, a professor of medicine at the University of the Witwatersland in Johannesburg, predicted that at current rates of decline, Omicron would be “nearly gone” from across South Africa by the end of January.

“When, not whether or not”

Dr. Bernard Camins, Medical Director of Infection Prevention for the Mount Sinai Health System, believes that people must agree to the fact that they will be exposed to people who carry the virus in the future.

“I’ve told anyone who hears this. It doesn’t matter if you’re exposed to a variant of Omicron or another variant of the coronavirus. It’s a problem at any time,” he said.

“Everyone will encounter someone with a Covid infection,” NBC reported.

However, Dr. Otto Yang of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, David Gefen, says that just because you’re exposed doesn’t mean that you’re definitely infected with the virus, regardless of strain.

“I don’t think it’s a natural conclusion that everyone gets infected with Covid-19,” he told USA Today Show.

“I don’t want to learn to live with Covid. I want to get rid of it, and in theory it’s possible.

“The scenario I’m hoping for is that the number of Covid cases has dropped significantly, there are small outbreaks here and there that can be easily contained, and most people are unexposed.”

Yang encouraged the population to take their booster shots for the best possible protection against Omicron strains.

“People who have been vaccinated with boosters seem to be able to prevent it,” he continued, adding that people “always” have the potential to become infected with the virus, regardless of the status of vaccination.

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “There will be breakthrough cases of Omicron, but vaccination and booster immunization will certainly calm them down.” ..

“Sure, your results will depend on your vaccination status. You will find that those who are vaccinated and boosted have less serious consequences and a lower risk of death.”

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Gebreez warned that high-income countries should not prioritize booster shots while much of the world is not expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of 2022. ..

The Shot of Hope Report, co-authored by researchers, analysts, and an expert advisory group of leaders of organizations, including the Burnett Institute in Melbourne, states that some countries will target 70% double doses until 2030 and beyond. Said it wouldn’t reach.

“The more developing countries allow developing countries to lag behind in terms of vaccination rates, the longer it takes for the virus to mutate and spread,” said Rev. Tim Costello, a spokesman for Endocovid for All.

According to a survey of 77 epidemiologists from 28 countries, the report found that two-thirds had Covid-19 until most of the vaccines were ineffective if authorities did not act fast enough. I believed it would take less than a year to mutate.

“Speed ​​is important,” the report said.

“The sooner we vaccinate the world, the less likely it is to mutate. It is within our power to limit the likelihood that the next mutation will be so deadly and destructive. is.”