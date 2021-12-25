More Oregons chose to vaccinate, but many dismissed the risk of COVID-19.





Oregon, USA — The rapid proliferation of Omicron variants across the country has led to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, and health leaders are preparing for the surge. “The threat from Omicron is very obvious. Oregon has not yet experienced the same impact, but we are very much looking forward to it happening soon,” said Professor Benjamin Clark of the University of Oregon’s Faculty of Planning. Said. Institute management and researchers for policy, and policy research and involvement. Clark’s latest pandemic research and analysis, “COVID-19 Vaccination in the Face of Omicron,” focuses on the hesitation and misinformation of the vaccine at this point in the pandemic. Researchers have found that more and more Oregons are choosing to vaccinate. Most of them know who has been infected with the virus, and 44% of those surveyed know who died. Nonetheless, findings show that a significant proportion of Oregonians continue to dismiss the risks associated with COVID-19. This could jeopardize the progress made in the fight against the pandemic last year. Studies show that vaccination surged this fall with the advent of the Delta type, but the difference in vaccination rates between urban and rural areas is the largest in protecting all Oregonians from COVID-19. It continues to be an issue. “We see a lot of the same patterns we saw last year in terms of whether people are vaccinated,” Clark said. “But at the same time, what we’re trying to do is help people find ways to change their minds or move people in the right direction for friends, family, doctors and public health authorities across the state. To understand how. “Looking at immunization rates across the state, it’s clear that the rural areas of the state are far behind, more than 30 percentage points behind the I-5 Corridor. This is a really detrimental effect. Will continue to exert. In those rural areas. “ Since the summer study, fewer people have said they will not be vaccinated, but those who are still opposed to vaccination are still in a position, he said. The analysis also shows that people who were previously hesitant about vaccines changed their minds after discussing their concerns with friends, family and doctors, rather than hearing from government and public health authorities. increase. Also, although not a “perfect game changer”, vaccination obligations have proved to be very effective. The findings show that many Oregon citizens believe in false or misleading claims related to COVID-19. Researchers have found that speed of vaccine development has been cited as a major concern for unvaccinated, but few believe in Oregon that the vaccine development step was not skipped. is. Based on the findings, researchers recommend doubling outreach in rural areas of the state. Continue and expand vaccination obligations. Providing a good enforcement mechanism. Continue to fight disinformation.

