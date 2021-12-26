The daily Covid-19 case rate now exceeds the Delta surge. Previous hospitalizations do not match yet :: WRAL.com

— As highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variants continue to spread throughout the United States during this holiday season, the percentage of daily Covid-19 cases detected is fueled by the Delta variant during the summer. It exceeds the number of cases that have been reported.

Hospitalization with Covid-19 remains relatively low from its peak earlier this year, but the situation worsens as tens of millions of Americans remain unvaccinated and are at increased risk of complications and death. There is a possibility.

Health and government officials have warned that variants of Omicron can overwhelm hospitals and health care workers.

Professor William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center told CNN Poppy Harlow on Friday.

More than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized on Christmas Eve with Covid-19, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. With an increase of about 2% from last week, this figure remains below peak hospitalization during delta surges, half the record high since January.

However, experts point out that hospitalizations tend to lag over time as some illnesses worsen, and researchers are still trying to determine if Omicron is unlikely to cause serious illness. It is working.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 10% in 12 states over the past week, according to HHS data. According to Johns Hopkins University, this is due to a 48% increase in Covid-19 cases since last week, with an average of 182,682 new daily cases in the United States.

The number of cases beyond the summer surge is a cool sign of the Omicron epidemic as it became the most common variant of the United States this week.

In addition, due to the lack of inspection of Covid-19, long lines were formed in many metropolitan areas before Christmas, and a rapid increase has been reported in some parts of the country.

Public health data show that Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles County nearly tripled last week, reaching 9,998 new cases for approximately 10 million residents. However, hospitalization is stable.

The state of New York broke its own daily record of Covid-19 cases on Friday, reporting 44,431 new cases. This is an increase of 14% from Thursday.

“This is not a surprise,” said New York Governor Kathy Hokul. “This is a very contagious variant.”

Hospitalizations in the state are also increasing, but the proportion is low. Data on Friday show that 4,744 New Yorkers were receiving Covid-19 treatment at the hospital, recording a 4.6% increase from Thursday.

Hundreds of Christmas day flights canceled

The epidemic of Omicron variants can also be partially criticized for canceling hundreds of flights during the Christmas holidays when millions of Americans travel to gather with family and friends.

According to the tracking website FlightAware, as of 12:30 AM Eastern Standard Time on Christmas, Delta has canceled 268 flights and United Airlines has canceled 196 flights. Although the weather may have prompted the cancellation, Delta and United admit that they are struggling to staff due to the Omicron variant.

“We expect more than 150 cancellations per day, both Saturday and Sunday,” Delta said in a statement on Friday.

According to FlightAware, JetBlue Airways on Christmas morning also canceled 120 flights, accounting for 12% of scheduled trips.

The quarantine period has been shortened

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will reduce the quarantine period for healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19. As long as they are asymptomatic and later the test is negative, the time frame to leave can be shortened from 10 days to 7 days.

“If there is a shortage of personnel, the quarantine time can be further shortened,” the CDC said in a statement, noting that Omicron’s surge in Covid-19.

Authorities also recommended that healthcare workers do not need to be quarantined “after high-risk exposure” to the virus if they are vaccinated and boosted.

Quarantine refers to those who have been infected but have not been diagnosed with an infectious disease, and quarantine refers to those who test positive.

Meanwhile, New York State launched a broader isolation policy on Friday. This allows fully vaccinated key workers who test positive for Covid-19 to return to work after 5 days if they are asymptomatic and have no fever for 72 hours. Said.

Hochul did not clearly define who would be considered an essential worker, but explained that it included people working in health care, hygiene, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants.

Dr. Lina Wen, CNN’s medical analyst, said on Friday that she would support the new quarantine rules.

“I think it’s very important for us to do this, because at this point we are facing a potential collapse of our critical infrastructure,” Wen said. “This is why maintaining hospital function is so important to healthcare professionals, as well as transportation and grocery stores entering this holiday season. In many other important workplaces, In reality it can be very scarce. Workers. “

Preventable hospitalization is estimated to cost billions of dollars

While hospitals and health authorities are preparing for Omicron, additional research is being conducted to analyze the early stages of the pandemic.

According to a new estimate from the Kaiser Family Foundation, there were approximately 690,000 preventable Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States during the Delta Serge that began in the summer, costing approximately $ 14 billion.

According to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 1.2 million hospitalizations were recorded between June and November 2021. For their analysis, KFF used data from the CDC to estimate that 85% of those hospitalizations were unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations where Covid-19 was not the main cause, and hospitalizations that could not be prevented by the vaccine because they were 100% ineffective, were excluded.

Using various studies, KFF estimated an average hospitalization cost of approximately $ 20,000 and a total preventable Covid-19 hospitalization of $ 13.8 billion over a six-month period.

“The monetary cost of treating unvaccinated people with Covid-19 is not just for patients, but for taxpayer-funded public programs and private insurance premiums paid by workers, businesses and individual buyers. The society will bear the burden more widely, “the analyst wrote.

“Of course, the development and distribution of vaccines was socially costly, but vaccines save the cost of the US medical system in the long run by preventing costly hospitalizations.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.